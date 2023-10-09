Christina Hall ushers in new season with her kids and husband Josh – see adorable photos

Christina Hall is ready to say goodbye to summer and its warm weather, and hello to fall and all of its cozy vibes!

The Christina on the Coast star embraced the start of October and ushered in the spooky season perfectly over the weekend, by taking her kids to a pumpkin patch.

The HGTV mainstay has three kids from her previous marriages: two with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, daughter Taylor, 13, and son Brayden, eight, plus little Hudson, four, with her second husband, Ant Anstead. She married Josh Hall in 2022.

WATCH: Christina Hall shares adorable video of her sons bonding

Christina took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a glimpse of her weekend with her husband Josh and her kids, which they spent at Gentry's Farm in Franklin, Tennessee.

Branding fall her "favorite season," the mom-of-three shared photos of her sons Brayden and Hudson posing next to a tall stack of perfectly orange pumpkins, as well as a group shot with all their friends at the farm, plus a sweet, loved-up photo of her and Josh by the pumpkins.

Though Christina and her family are still based in Orange County, California, they do spend a lot of time in Tennessee as well, where she and Josh have expanded their home renovation business.

© Instagram Christina's two sons are ready for fall!

She has previously expressed an interest in moving to Tennessee, and though it is only a second home for the couple for now, earlier this year Christina revealed to People that she and Josh plan to retire there.

MORE: Christina Hall and husband Joshua delight fans with news of 'newest additions' to the family

MORE: Christina Hall's ex blasted for 'biggest' multi-million dollar move yet – sparks mass fan reaction

"It's the best," she told the outlet about Tennessee, adding: "It's definitely where we'll retire."

© Instagram Christina and Josh spend a lot of time in Tennessee

Though she did admit that she wishes she could do the opposite, explaining: "I would love to live [in Tennessee] full time and then have a cute little beach cottage in California, in La Jolla, that we hop back to."

MORE: Christina Hall's husband shares emotional update as he vows to 'cherish each and every day'

© Instagram The two have expanded their home renovation business to Tennessee

Still, she said: "This is down the road when the kids are out of high school. But that's the ultimate plan.

"The combination of having privacy and the family values of the people there feels very different."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.