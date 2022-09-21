Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias' three children look so much like them - see the adorable photos The couple have been together for 21 years

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias are proud parents to a trio of children - and they're growing up fast.

The longtime couple have their hands full with twins, Lucy and Nicholas, four, and Mary, two, and the photos the former tennis ace has shared with fans paint a very happy picture of family life.

While their girls are their mom's double with their wavy, blonde locks, their son, is just like his famous dad and sports dark hair and distinctive eyes.

All three of their children look as happy as can be in the snapshots posted on Instagram by their mom.

The couple - who met 21 years ago when she played his love interest in the sizzling video for his hit Escape - keep their private life out of the spotlight.

Anna and Enrique's son is his famous father's double

But Anna did open up about her role as a mom and the reason she has never married Enrique in a rare interview with The Sun.

At the time, she said: "I love being a mom. I absolutely wanted to have children, whether I had my own or adopted. I love taking care of people."

Speaking about walking down the aisle and saying 'I Do', she admitted: "Marriage isn’t important to me. I believe in being open and trusting each other and respecting each other completely.

Anna says she adores being a mom

"We've been together for years. He's the male version of me, and I'm the female version of him."

He reiterated that when he told Parade magazine: "Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper."

The couple have never married despite having three children together

It's clear that they both revel in the life that they have built together and Anna has no regrets making her family her priority over work.

"When I got pregnant, I reduced the workload and realized I want to devote all my time to children," she said. "Being with them is happiness, I am not ready to miss a single second."

