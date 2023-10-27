Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida reveals son Raphael's adorable reaction to 'reunion' with father

Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida are doting parents to their son Raphael, and it's clear that the youngster absolutely adores his parents, with his face lighting up whenever he sees them.

Frida demonstrated this in an adorable clip that she shared on her Instagram Stories. In the video, the model wheeled her youngest son through a shopping centre in his buggy when they came across a Sketchers shop that featured Jamie on its promotional material. Frida made sure Raphael got a good look at the poster, and the tot beamed with joy as he recongised his father on the advertisement.

WATCH: Frida Redknapp melts hearts as Raphael 'reunites' with father Jamie

Frida even jokingly shared a snippet of their conversation, with her writing: "Who's that handsome guy Rapha?" and a speech bubble from her son's mouth read: "It's my dada in slip-ins."

Raphael will turn two next month and ahead of his big day, Frida shared the most adorable snaps of the youngster in a blazer, matching trousers and trainers. The tot was having a ball driving a car simulator, with the model joking: "I'm not sure our driver had passed his test last night. Looked a bit too young to me."

© Instagram Frida and Raphael headed out shopping

Doting dad Jamie, who also shares two teenage sons, Charley and Beau, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp, also recently shared a photo of his young son. Taken on a walk with the duo wearing their winter coats, the father and son shared a loving gaze, with the former football ace captioning the picture: "My boy." Frida commented: "Two handsome guys."

Frida and Jamie welcomed Raphael in November 2021, just weeks after tying the knot in October of the same year. Frida also has four older children, including teenagers Michael and Amanda, and two younger sons, all of whom she shares with her ex, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.

© Instagram Jamie has a close bond with his son

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of baby Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

RELATED: Jamie Redknapp gushes over wife Frida in new family photos with son Raphael

MORE: Jamie Redknapp unveils intimate wedding anniversary celebrations with model wife Frida