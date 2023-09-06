Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida melts hearts with son Raphael, one, in adorable clip

Frida Redknapp shared the sweetest video of her youngest child, one-year-old son Raphael, as he enjoyed a bonding moment with his dad, retired footballer Jamie.

In the sweet clip, which Jamie originally posted to Instagram, Raphael could be seen practicing his golf swing with his sports-mad father and Frida added the cutest detail as she captioned the clip on her Stories.

The model and influencer wrote: "He says 'bye bye' to the ball," adding a crying-laughing emoji. The tiny tot was clearly enjoying some quality time with his dad, after Jamie visited his older son Charley in America.

While he was away in Arizona, Raphael and Frida made the most of their mother-son time, including last Friday when the little boy looked adorable in a photo shared by his devoted mum.

Raphael was pictured chowing down on a piece of banana cake which, no doubt, was a tasty treat cooked up by the keen cook. Captioning the snap on her Instagram account, Frida penned: "Happy boy with [banana emoji] cake."

The cutie looked happier than ever smiling away as he munched on his snack wearing a sunshine yellow T-shirt and grey shorts. Frida and Jamie welcomed Raphael in November 2021, just weeks after tying the knot in October of the same year.

Frida also has four older children, including teenagers Michael and Amanda, and two younger sons, all of whom she shares with her ex, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie. Jamie, meanwhile, shares Charley, 19, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp.

When Jamie and Frida announced the birth of baby Raphael, the proud dad told his social media fans: "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too. We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Prior to Jamie's visit to Arizona, where Charlie attends university and plays American football, he and Frida took their blended family on a sun-soaked holiday to Barbados.

While it's not clear whether Charley and Beau were in tow for the lavish trip, fans did get a closer glimpse of Frida's children, who she has been showcasing more frequently in recent months.

One incredible photo saw Frida simply glowing next to her beautiful daughter Amanda as they headed out for dinner. Captioning the selfie, Frida posted a leaf and a white love heart emoji. Jamie was quick to weigh in, commenting: "The girls."

Other fans couldn't wait to respond to the heartfelt bonding moment. "Omg. You two. Fill my heart with joy [three love heart emojis] you guys," one penned. A second added: "Finaste mamma & dotter." And a third wrote: "Beautiful," alongside a love heart emoji. Another stand-out photo saw Frida post-workout in a studio with her little boy.

The blonde beauty looked impeccable as she crouched down in a daring black bikini. She added a pair of stylish black sunglasses and swept her hair back into a low bun. Little Raphael looked so sweet dressed in black swim shorts and an oversized sun hat featuring a tie under the neck.