Jamie Redknapp gushes over wife Frida in new family photos with son Raphael

Jamie Redknapp couldn't get enough of his wife, Frida Redknapp, in a slew of new photos he shared in aid of her 39th birthday on Friday.

The former footballer took to his Instagram account with a selection of photos of his beautiful wife a number of which were alongside their son, Raphael, whom the couple welcomed in 2019.

Captioning the photos, he penned: "Happy birthday to my incredible wife. Have the best day because you deserve it." The featured photo of the carousel showed the Swedish model posing in front of the coliseum, taken on the couple's romantic trip to Rome last week.

The second, showed a sweet snap of Frida and Raphael pulling a funny face for the camera as they lay on towels in the sunshine together. The pair even appeared to be smouldering for the lens!

Jamie shared new photos of his wife and son

Another showed Raphael sitting with his parents whilst in a lavish gym abroad, and in another, he was held by his beautiful mother who donned a gorgeous orange crochets mini dress.

Friends and fans went wild for the family post and took to the comments section with birthday messages for the mother-of-four.

Frida and Jamie welcomed Raphael in 2021

Celebrations for the couple have been non-stop as not only was Frida marking her birthday, but earlier this week, the pair also celebrated their second wedding anniversary. Following their trip to the Italian capital, Frida and Jamie headed to Japanese restaurant, Zuma, where they appeared to enjoy a delicious meal.

For dessert, they were even brought out a special dessert that was comprised of a crunchy hazelnut and chocolate bar, chocolate ganache, hazelnut caramel and coffee miso ice cream.

© Instagram The couple enjoyed an anniversary date at Japanese restaurant Zuma

Frida and Jamie tied the knot at Chelsea Registry Office in an intimate ceremony in October 2021, with an intimate reception at Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair for dinner. Jamie's dad, Harry Redknapp, and his wife Sandra were two of just 30 guests who witnessed the intimate ceremony, including Jamie's friends Frank and Christine Lampard.

Frida was pregnant with their son, Raphael at the time, who was welcomed just weeks later in November 2021.

The couple share a total of five children and step-children in their blended family. Jamie shares two sons, Charley, 18, and Beau, 14, with his ex-wife, Louise Redknapp. Meanwhile, Frida shares, Michael, 17, Amanda, and two younger sons with her ex, American Hedge Fund Manager, Jonathan Lourie.