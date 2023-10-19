Jamie Redknapp unveils intimate wedding anniversary celebrations with model wife Frida

After spending some quality time together in Rome, Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida's romantic month continued with their second wedding anniversary.

The former footballer and the Swedish model made the most of their relationship milestone, heading out on a date night to Japanese restaurant Zuma. While they didn't reveal their choice of main courses at the Knightsbridge eatery, Jamie shared a boomerang video of their decadent dessert.

The couple enjoyed an anniversary date at Japanese restaurant Zuma

Frida appeared to be tucking into the crunchy hazelnut and chocolate bar, which features chocolate ganache, hazelnut caramel and coffee miso ice cream. Her nude manicure and dark blue jumper were just visible as she held onto the dessert plate, which had been decorated with berries and chocolate writing that read, 'Happy Anniversary.'

The couple exchanged vows at Chelsea Registry Office in an intimate ceremony in October 2021, before joining their guests at Scott’s restaurant in Mayfair for dinner.

Very rare photos have revealed Jamie's second wife looked gorgeous in an unconventional bridal gown from Emilia Wickstead, featuring a cropped ankle-length, off-the-shoulder neckline and figure-skimming silhouette that highlighted Frida's baby bump.

She wore her blonde hair in effortless waves and chose natural makeup that emphasised her features, while her husband looked dapper in a navy suit.

Jamie's mother Sandra revealed her thoughts on her daughter-in-law's wedding dress, explaining in her book When Harry Met Sandra, published by The Mirror: "Frida looked absolutely beautiful. Her dress was stunning. It was an off-the-shoulder dress and her and her bump looked all nice and neat. It was a classic dress and suited her perfectly."

Sandra and her husband Harry Redknapp were among just 30 guests who witnessed the intimate ceremony, including Jamie's friends Frank and Christine Lampard, and his children with his ex-wife Louise, Charley and Beau.

"I remember thinking about how happy they looked when Jamie and Frida cut their cake. There was a smile between them. It is lovely to see Jamie happy, it is all Harry and I can ask for. All we want is for our boys to be happy. That is all we have ever wanted," she continued.

Jamie wed Louise Redknapp in 1998 but they split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage, while Frida was previously married to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie, with whom she shares four children.

The couple enjoyed a romantic getaway in Italy in September

Jamie and Frida recently shared photos of their romantic trip to Italy, where they posed for photos in front of the Colosseum and the Trevi Fountain. "Rome [heart]," the Sky Sports pundit captioned the photos, and his followers were quick to point out there may have been another motivation behind his trip, aside from spending time with his wife.

Jack Whitehall joked in the comments: "Romantic getaway is it? Anything else going on in Rome this week?" while another added: "Who knew there was a City taking place during the Ryder Cup?!"

Frida and Jamie attended the Ryder Cup

Frida showed off her statuesque figure in white denim shorts during her sightseeing trip, followed by a blue mini dress at the golf tournament. She also poked fun at her husband in her Instagram post, writing alongside their Rome photos: "Rome. Gorgeous city, gorgeous food, gorgeous husband = happy me. And wow what a coincidence that one of the biggest golf tournaments of the year happened to take place at the same time.

"Joking, I wanted to watch The Ryder Cup as much as him. Heja Åberg."

