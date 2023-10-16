Jamie Redknapp’s toddler Raphael is star dad's double in adorable suit

Toddlers dressed in suits are the ultimate in kiddie cuteness, and that’s exactly how Jamie and Frida Redknapp styled their son Raphael on Sunday.

Model Frida shared a snap of her little boy, who turns two in November, with her Instagram fans and Raphael looked adorable dressed in a blazer, matching trousers and trainers.

The tot was having a ball driving a car simulator, with Frida writing: “I’m not sure our driver had passed his test last night. Looked a bit too young to me.”

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp melts hearts as he plays golf with Raphael

Raphael reminds us so much of his former footballer dad Jamie, even sporting the same short haircut.

© Instagram Frida and Jamie's son enjoying practicing his driving

Doting dad Jamie, who also shares two teenage sons, Charley and Beau, with his ex-wife Louise Redknapp, also shared a photo of his young son at the weekend.

Taken on a walk with the duo wearing their winter coats, the father and son shared a loving gaze, with Jamie captioning the picture: “My boy.”

Frida commented: “Two handsome guys.”

Back in September, mum Frida posted the most adorable image of Raphael, in which he could just be seen sitting at an open gate, appearing to clap his hands.

Frida captioned the image: "Rapha's new thing [crying-laughing emoji] is to have a sit down at every doorstep he passes #cute."

© Instagram Frida shared the sweet detail on Instagram

A couple of weeks earlier, she shared another delightful moment between the little boy and his dad.

In the sweet clip, which Jamie originally posted to Instagram, Raphael could be seen practicing his golf swing with his sports-mad father and Frida added the cutest detail: "He says 'bye bye' to the ball," adding a crying-laughing emoji.

Frida and Jamie love jetting off to different holiday destinations

Frida and Jamie welcomed Raphael in November 2021, just weeks after tying the knot in October of the same year.

Frida also has four older children, including teenagers Michael and Amanda, and two younger sons, all of whom she shares with her ex, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.