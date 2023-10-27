Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian shares surprising peek into home as she prepares for baby's birth

Kourtney Kardashian may be preparing to welcome her fourth baby – her first with husband Travis Barker – but she is also preparing for the spookiest time of the year: Halloween!

The reality star took to Instagram to reveal that she had been gifted two decorative ghosts that were decorated as Kourtney and Travis. The video showed her walking into the entryway of her California home, and the two ghosts were sitting on the table surrounded by a plant and books.

Kourtney Kardashian reveals spooky look into her home

The first ghost, Kourtney, had long eyelashes and rocked a Mickey Mouse bow, a nod to the 44-year-old's love of Disney. The second ghost was covered in intricate tattoo work, mimicking Travis' own tattoos, including one that says 'Kourtney' that runs across his head.

The ghosts were gifts from friends Katie Bettini and Veronique Vicari Barnes, and Katie shared a closer look at the ghost writing on social media: "I had the opportunity to draw @travisbarker infamous tattoos on @veroniquevicaribarnes little ghost friend. So glad @kourtneykardash loved them too!"

© Instagram The decorative ghost was covered in tattoos inspired by Travis Barker

Kourtney was gifted two ghostly decorations for her home

Kourtney's due date remains unclear, but she has hinted that she will be giving birth this fall. They announced her pregnancy in a uniquely memorable way back in June 2023 during a Blink-182 concert that saw Kourtney hold up a sign that read: "Travis, I'm Pregnant," referencing a scene from the band's iconic 'All The Small Things' music video.

The two are expecting a baby boy, and in September 2023,, Kourtney underwent emergency fetal surgery, leaving many fans praying for the health of the reality star and her baby. In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, the soon-to-be mom-of-four thanked "the incredible doctors for saving our baby's life".

Kourtney's due date is very soon

"That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn't know about in the past," she later told Vogue Italia. Describing the ordeal, she said: "It was terrifying. After I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you're pregnant, I had no idea. I've always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it's one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby's life."

Kourtney is mom to three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and eight-year-old Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The pair had been friends for years but their friendship turned romantic in 2021 and they wed in 2022 with three glamorous – and very different – weddings.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney are expecting their first child together

They enjoyed a whirlwind, late-night wedding in Las Vegas where they were married by an Elvis Presly impersonator, before they enjoyed a quiet legal ceremony in Santa Barbara with Kourtney's grandmother MJ and Travis' father Randy.

Their big celebrity-filled wedding took place in Italy with a four-day extravaganza that saw her sisters – Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall – joined by their partners, her mom Kris Jenner and a close group of friends.

