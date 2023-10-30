Jennifer Gates shares heartwarming message to celebrate dad Bill's 68th birthday

Bill Gates marked his 68th birthday this weekend. The occasion was tenderly commemorated by his oldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, through a touching black and white snapshot shared on her Instagram Story.

The poignant photograph showcased Bill, sharply dressed in a suit, alongside Jennifer, who looked elegant in a white dress.

"Happy birthday, Dad," Jennifer, 27, lovingly captioned the post. This birthday celebration came closely on the heels of another significant family occasion: the 21st birthday of the youngest Gates sibling, Phoebe.

The bond within the Gates family remains unbroken, evident in their recent reunion. Last month, Bill and his ex-wife, Melinda French Gates, set aside differences and united to celebrate Phoebe's special day.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Biil's daughter Phoebe recently turned 21

Their long-standing commitment to family was clear, as both parents came together despite announcing their separation earlier in 2021, after a remarkable 27 years of marriage.

On Phoebe's birthday, the billionaire philanthropists appeared effortlessly stylish. Melinda, 59, opted for a chic casual dress, while Bill looked comfortable yet polished in a brown collared sweater paired with slacks.

Not to be outdone, Phoebe, fresh from her glamorous appearances during New York Fashion Week, dazzled in a pink mini-dress complemented with heels.

© Getty Images Bill and Melinda Gates in 2019

The past year has indeed been one filled with momentous family occasions for the Gates. The family was previously spotted together during Jennifer's graduation from the esteemed Columbia University in May.

Jennifer, a new mother herself, shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram. The picture captured a proud moment, showcasing her in graduation regalia alongside her parents and her husband, Nayel Nassar.

Bill's personal life has also seen new beginnings. Over the summer, he was present to toast to Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's engagement aboard Bezos's lavish $550 million yacht, situated along Italy's picturesque Amalfi Coast.

© Getty Images Bill Gates and Paula Hurd in July 2023

Accompanying him was his girlfriend, Paula Hurd, the widow of the late CEO and former head of Hewlett-Packard, Mark Hurd, who tragically passed away in 2019.

The two made a striking pair, and their bond was evident as they journeyed through the scenic French Riviera. They were sighted disembarking at the famed Club 55 located along the Mediterranean Sea in Saint-Tropez.

Their public appearances together haven't been limited to casual outings. Earlier in the year, the couple was seen engrossed in the excitement of the Men's final at the Australian Open.