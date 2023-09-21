Dylan Dreyer leaves Today Show co-stars stunned with fun family confession: 'I'm shocked too'

We may still be over a month out from Halloween, but it appears Dylan Dreyer and her family are more than ready to put their costumes on already!

All of the Today Show hosts are big fans of the spooky holiday – often participating with wild transformations and trick or treating – and on the September 21 installment of the long-running morning talk show, hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Dylan couldn't help but get excited as the temperatures starts to fall and spooky season begins.

Excited as they were however, they were left both shocked and impressed over Dylan, who was the most prepared of all to get her family ready in their best Halloween gear.

During the first hour of the Thursday show, the hosts were breaking down for viewers how best to save up this coming Halloween, as they explained why the prices for candy, costumes, decorations and more were expected to be more costly than ever before.

As they mulled over potential costumes, Dylan proved she is already way ahead of everyone, and confessed: "I did get my costumes in August…"

When asked by her surprised co-hosts why, she had a very reasonable explanation: "Just because I knew that the sizes weren't gonna be around anymore for the kids!"

© Instagram Dylan has three sons

"I'm shocked," they all exclaimed in turn, to which the mom-of-three then relented: "I'm shocked too, I was just actually totally on it this year," before joking: "And we've worn them several times already."

Dylan shares three sons with her husband Brian Fichera, an NBC cameraman, producer and writer she married in 2012: Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell or "Rusty," one.

© NBC The Today star left her co-stars impressed

It seems Halloween is on everyone's mind in Studio 1A, and Dylan isn't the only Today star whose kids already are well aware of what they want to dress up as.

During an episode of 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna last week, host Jenna Bush Hager told co-star Hoda Kotb: "We've already been talking about what everyone's going to be for Halloween in our household."

© Instagram Jenna herself has two daughters and one son with her husband Henry

Then she hilariously revealed: "Hal wants to be a New York City rat. Not just a rat, but a New York City rat, so a special kind of breed."

© Instagram Jenna's kids are ten, eight, and four

Hal is Jenna's youngest kid with husband Henry Hager; they also share daughters Mila, ten, and Poppy, eight.

Then sharing her daughters' Halloween ideas, she said: "Poppy is going to be the character from Clueless, which she's never seen. And Mila, the last I checked, was going to be one of Taylor Swift's albums," noting: "I think Lover."

