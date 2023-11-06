Katy Perry is spitting image of her daughter in rare throwback photo

Katy Perry delighted fans over the weekend with a public appearance by her daughter, Daisy Dove, and now we see the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

The singer concluded her nearly two-year-long Las Vegas residency, Play, on November 4, with her adorable offspring in tow and looking at a throwback photo of her famous mom, it's clear they bear an unsurprising resemblance to one another.

In 2013, Katy posted a snapshot of herself as a little girl, complete with an adorable sailors outfit. While her hair was darker than Daisy's blonde locks, their faces are almost identical.

Katy and her partner, Orlando Bloom, are notoriously private when it comes to their family, meaning fans were blown away by the public display.

Daisy, three, was seen bopping along to her mom's tunes and wearing a pair of headphones to protect her ears. At one point the audience cam panned to Daisy as Katy called out: "Daisy! I love you so much! You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here."

Orlando ensured his daughter had the best time and hoisted her up onto his shoulders so that she could get a better view of her mom.

The audience could be heard cooing over Daisy and social media was flooded with comments about how "beautiful" and "cute" she was. They also couldn't help but notice she was the spitting image of Katy.

Daisy turned three over the summer and at the time, Katy shared a sweet insight into their mother-daughter bond.

Taking to Instagram, she revealed a card from Daisy which read: "Mama, I love when we eat snacks together. We can eat chocolate. Love, Daisy."

In the caption, she added: "If anyone ever needed proof that Daisy is my daughter they can always reference the card she told her teachers to write me at school for."

Katy and Orlando adore being parents and Orlando became a dad for the second time in welcoming Daisy as he raises his son Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Katy and Miranda have also become great friends and in 2020, Miranda gave an insight into their friendship on The Drew Barrymore Show.

She said: "I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy because, at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother is just the most important thing… I'm so grateful that Orlando and Katy found each other, and I'm so grateful that I found my incredible husband and just that we all really respect each other."

She added, "When it comes to special occasions when we have to be together, we work it out; we "ve compromises that we work out together for what is the best for our whole family."

