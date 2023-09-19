Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove's personality emerges in rare picture of home life

The "Dark Horse" singer and Lord of the Rings actor have been engaged since February 2019 and welcomed Daisy Dove Bloom in 2020

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom keep their private life with their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom out of the spotlight, although her father just offered some rare insight into how her young mind functions.

The actor and doting dad, 46, took to his Instagram Stories with a glimpse of his FaceTime conversations with his three-year-old daughter.

While she wasn't a part of the shot, the remains of her toys were strewn about, a few small dolls of some of the Disney princesses while spanning across their beautiful marble and steel kitchen.

Orlando wrote: "Talking to my daughter on FaceTime can sometimes feel like I'm talking to a cast of Disney characters," adding a few laughing emojis.

The Lord of the Rings star and the "Roar" singer, 38, welcomed their daughter into the world on August 26, 2020, just two days before the release of Katy's fifth studio album, Smile, and the pair announced the news with a black and white holding her tiny hand and a statement from UNICEF.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they wrote before going on to explain their work with the organization on providing homes and resources for disadvantaged children across the globe. "We hope your heart can bloom with generosity."

Katy and Orlando, meanwhile, have been together on and off since 2016, and announced their engagement to the world on Valentine's Day 2019. Though they haven't confirmed that they have tied the knot, they will refer to each other as "husband" and "wife" often.

Last November, she opened up to ET Canada about the "crazy" first six weeks of motherhood she experienced. "No one tells you about the first six weeks of having your first child.

"What? This is crazy! You're feeding in the same corner of the same room for six weeks straight thinking, 'Will I ever leave this house? And if I do, will they be OK?'"

The "This is How We Do" singer gushed, however, that with her daughter, she found joy in the little moments, saying: "The most mundane, beautiful things. You get this surge of joy back and it just makes everything come to life."

She added: "For me, I've learned a lot about presence and that was something that I really wanted to give as a mother is just, 'Yeah, there's a zillion WhatsApp chats on fire, but I'm going to put this down and I'm going to color with you right now for 30 minutes because I love you'."

During an appearance on The Goop Podcast with fellow mom Gwyneth Paltrow, she spoke of her enduring legacy as a pop star and finding a way to pursue her career alongside motherhood, despite the trouble and feelings of insecurity.

"You don't see a lot of grandmas or grandma pop stars but I want to be one of them. I want to do it for my daughter, my family, and my partner. A lot of people don't get out alive in our business so it is about using that pain and turning it into something profound."

