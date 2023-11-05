Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy Dove is so grown up in first public appearance

It's raining daisies in Las Vegas as Katy Perry finally concludes her nearly two-year-long residency, Play, after a highly successful critical and commercial run.

The singer, who recently celebrated her 39th birthday, welcomed a host of famous attendees who were spotted by fans on social media, from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Celine Dion and her two twin sons.

However, the most special of her guests had to be her fiancé Orlando Bloom and their adorable three-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, who made her first public appearance at the finale show on Saturday, November 4.

Several photos and videos shared by fans on X, formerly known and loved as Twitter, and Instagram showcased just how much the toddler had grown in her years out of the spotlight.

Many saw Orlando, 46, bopping along to his longtime partner's biggest hits while Daisy had the time of her life perched on his shoulders.

At one point, the audience cam panned to Daisy as she waved to her mom on the stage, and Katy called out: "Daisy! I love you so much! You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here."

The entire audience erupted into a chorus of "Awww" at Katy's comments. Daisy looked just like a miniature version of her famous mom, sporting bright blonde hair tied in a ponytail.

She wore an adorable polka-dotted white and red frock, evocative of Minnie Mouse, with a white shirt underneath, and sported a pair of furry pink headphones.

Fans on social media gushed over the "Roar" singer's mini-me, reacting with comments like: "Haha she's so cute!" and: "My heart, she is so beautiful," as well as: "She's so adorable!"

© Getty Images Katy commemorated the end of her Las Vegas residency with family in attendance

Katy also shared the sweetest words for all who'd supported her on the journey of making her debut residency come to life and made it such a success, described by critics as "larger than life" and a "camp extravaganza."

"To my fans," she said on stage. "What a wonderful celebration this has been! I have loved the energy and the creativity you bring to every era. Without you, there would be no Play."

© Getty Images Orlando and Daisy Dove were present at the final "Play" show

She ended by remarking: "And to my family…I love you guys so much. And I'm just so excited I'll get to play pickleball tomorrow. Thank you guys for supporting me and coming to Vegas more times in these past two years than we've ever been. And our own grandma even lived here."

Katy then turned her attention to Orlando and Daisy, saying through tears: "To my partner, Orlando, for being an incredible support system, and amazing father. I created this show after the birth of my daughter, Daisy Dove.

© Getty Images "Play" ran from December 29, 2021 to November 4, 2023

"When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole, and she healed me. And she showed me how to play again. So this show is for everyone's inner child and the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child…we would be free. Because never forget, love is and will always be the key."

