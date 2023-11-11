Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia is her mum's twin in adorable new photo

Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia looked just like her mum in an adorable new photo shared on Instagram.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star, who shares two children with her fiancé Gorka Marquez, regularly gives her followers updates of her family life – and her latest post was so relatable.

Sharing a video of Mia, four, dancing to Grease 2, Gemma captioned the post: "Mia's new obsession is Michelle Pheiffer aka Stefanie Zione in Grease 2! So much so she wanted to go dressed as her today for non-uniform day at school. Slide two is the outfit she wanted. Slide 3 was my attempt this morning with 20 minutes notice before leaving. @gorka_marquez our pink lady! Not going to tell her quite just yet that I was more of a Rizzo."

Hundreds of fans headed to the comments to have their say, and one follower wrote: "Grease 2 is top tier! Your girl has good taste."

Gemma Atkinson shares sweet way Mia is following in her footsteps

Another added: "Yes!!! Mother of the year award coming your way! Parenting complete!"

Radio host Kate Lawler also chimed in, writing: "Omg babe she's the cutest pink lady [pink heart emoji]."

© Instagram The loved-up couple got engaged in 2021

Gemma, 38, shares Mia and four-month-old Thiago with Strictly pro Gorka, after the coming found love on the show back in 2017, despite being coupled with other dance partners.

The pair regularly share their life as parents with their Instagram followers, and last week Gemma shared an inspiring post on self-care and motherhood.

© Instagram Gemma shared the inspiring post on Instagram

Sharing a video of herself in an ice bath in the garden while Mia stood beside her, Gemma captioned the post: "I used to think that parenting and self-care had to be one or the other, but I've slowly realised it doesn't. Involving and showing Mia some of my self-care routine is only teaching her good habits, and it's still parenting."

"She loves being my little cheerleader with my ice baths. There's no better feeling for me," she continued.