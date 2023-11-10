Kourtney Kardashian's wildly different pregnancy announcements will leave fans stunned

Kourtney Kardashian broke the internet when she announced she was expecting her and Travis Barker's first baby in June 2023, but The Kardashians star hasn't always been so extravagant with her pregnancy announcements, often going for a more low-key reveal.

Read on the remember all of Kourtney's pregnancy announcements – you'll be amazed at how much they've changed over the years!

Kourtney's first pregnancy: Mason, 2009

Kourtney when she was pregnant with her first son, Mason

The world of celebrity has changed a lot since 2009. Back then Keeping Up With The Kardashians was only two years in, and Kim, Kourtney and Khloe weren't the hot A-list property they are now.

Instagram wasn't really around at the time, so the family used their reality show to reveal the big news.

Kris Jenner announced the pregnancy four days before the new KUWTK spinoff was due to air, telling fans they’d have to “tune in to find out” the father’s identity, as Kourtney was publicly single at the time.

When the show aired, a scene filmed in a hotel bathroom in Miami revealed that Kourtney had taken six pregnancy tests, telling her on-off boyfriend Scott Disick: “These are all positives," with Scott responding: "How many are you going to take until you realize there’s a pretty good chance you’re pregnant?"

© Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick in 2008

Kourtney's second pregnancy announcement: Penelope, 2011

By the time Kourtney was pregnant with her second baby, Penelope, the Kardashians were on the way up in the fame stakes, with the star announcing her pregnancy with a shoot in US Weekly, when she was nine weeks pregnant.

"You're supposed to wait 12 weeks to tell people, but I feel confident," she said at the time.

The star also released a statement via E!, sharing: "Scott and I are so excited to announce that we are expecting our second child and are thrilled to be expanding the love in our family."

Ever the social media pioneer, Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to write: "This is such a blessing and the whole family is beyond thrilled! I just know Mason will make the best big brother and I can’t wait to meet my new little niece or nephew!"

© NurPhoto Kourtney Kardashian with her daughter Penelope Disick

Kourtney's third pregnancy announcement: Reign, 2014

Kourtney and Scott announced their third baby was on the way via KUWTK, for a second time.

In a preview for the show, Kourtney can be seen saying: "I am pregnant," before adding: "This was not a plan."

While she didn’t post a showy announcement, Kourtney did make the most of her pregnancy, posing nude for a bump shoot in DuJour.

Kourtney's fourth pregnancy announcement: Rocky, 2023

The 44-year-old pulled out all the stops to announce the impending arrival of her and Travis Barker's first baby.

She attended a Blink-182 show and could be seen in the crowd holding up a huge sign that read: "Travis I'm pregnant."

Kourtney announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 show

The touching moment wasn't completely Kourtney's idea though as it appeared to be a nod to the band's music video for their 1999 hit song, All The Small Things, which features a bikini-clad fan waving a sign with the same message.

