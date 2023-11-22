Bruce Willis’ daughter Rumer reflects on 'magical' moment amid her father's heartbreaking dementia struggle

Rumer Willis, 35, recently opened up about ‘magical’ moments amid her father Bruce’s heartbreaking dementia struggle.

She spoke to People about her new role as a mother, sharing heartwarming details about her daughter, Louetta, born in April.

Rumer, who is parenting alongside her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, expressed her joy and amazement at her daughter's milestones.

"She just said 'Dada' the other day, which was amazing," Rumer shared, her voice filled with the unmistakable pride of a new parent. "She's really close to fully crawling. She can scoot pretty fast across the floor."

Bruce Willis' daughter shares emotional message amid 'whirlwind life' and his dementia

Rumer's journey into motherhood has been a dream come true. "Honestly, being a mom is an experience I've dreamed about my whole life," she confessed. The joy Louetta brings has surpassed all of Rumer's expectations, enriching her life in ways she never imagined.

"Lou has far exceeded any expectations or any idea or dream that I possibly had," she added, her words reflecting the deep bond between mother and child.

The actress also spoke about her recent collaboration with the maternity brand Bumpsuit, highlighting their joint effort to introduce an exclusive new colorway. Rumer found the product particularly useful during their family Sundays.

"We wake up, probably around seven, and we go to the farmer's market," she explained. Rumer loves to take Louetta along in the carrier, especially on sunny days, as they stroll and explore together.

Adjusting to motherhood has been a community effort for Rumer. She values the support and shared experiences with her friends who also have young children.

"It's been lovely to be able to have friends that also have young children and just being able to experience positive parenthood with them," she noted, underscoring the importance of a supportive network in raising a child.

Rumer's advocacy for maternal health was evident in a recent Instagram video where she discussed the significance of women's nutrition in partnership with the wellness site Needed.

Long passionate about the subject, Rumer's focus has only intensified since becoming a mother. She shared insights from her breastfeeding journey and the importance of proper nutrition for both mother and baby.

Rumer, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, wore a white T-shirt with a powerful message, "Radical change is needed," as she spoke about the broader need for reform in healthcare. "What I think is the most important thing here is that we don't just focus on one piece of this, but that it's really [about] figuring out a way to change the healthcare model as a whole," she emphasized.

In a heartfelt collaboration with Bumpsuit, Rumer was pictured holding Louetta in a specially designed baby carrier. "All you seek lies within. Introducing our limited edition collab with @rumerwillis: The 'Lou Blue' Armadillo Baby Carrier," the caption read, showcasing the bond between Rumer and her daughter.

In a poignant moment, Rumer also shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her father, Bruce Willis, who is battling dementia. The snapshot of a young Rumer in her father's arms was accompanied by a touching caption: "Really missing my papa today." The post resonated with her followers, garnering over 130,000 likes and numerous supportive comments.

Bruce Willis, 68, known for his iconic role in "Die Hard," has reportedly experienced a significant decline in health. Glenn Gordon Caron, creator of Willis's classic series "Moonlighting," recently noted that Bruce's "joie de vivre is gone," reflecting the challenging journey the family is facing.

