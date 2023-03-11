Gordon Ramsay's lookalike son Oscar looks so grown-up following transformation Hell's Kitchen star Gordon Ramsay has five children

Gordon Ramsay regularly dotes on his five children, and shares a very strong bond with his youngest son, Oscar, three.

On Saturday, he shared a look at his son following a haircut, and while the little tyke looked adorable with his new style, fans were surprised at how fast he had grown! In the photos, Oscar looked very sweet with a pair of muddy trousers before he sat with his dad on the stairs at their home, ready to face the rest of the weekend.

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay keenly awaits his three-year-old son's verdict on his food

Loading the player...

Gordon shared: "Haircut Done, ready for the weekend."

His followers were bowled over by the cute snaps, as one enthused: "I feel like he was just a baby yesterday," and a second wrote: "Oh my, Oscar is soooo big now. Soon he’ll be running the show."

PHOTOS: Holly Ramsay shows off impressively toned torso in new photo - and Nikita Kuzmin is impressed

A third questioned: "Wait. Where is baby Oscar?" while a fourth added: "He's grown so quick! Remember those videos during covid days where he had a tiny coconut tree on his head."

Others noted the family resemblance between the two, as they called the father-son duo "twins".

Oscar is growing up fast!

Although Gordon and wife Tana are already parents to five children, Gordon has previously revealed that his other half is open to the idea of more children, and seemingly hinted back in January that they might be expecting.

READ: Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly talks hitting 'rock bottom' as she celebrates personal milestone

SEE: Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana look besotted in never-before-seen wedding photos

When asked about his children on Heart Radio, the 56-year-old said: "Last time I looked there were five, yes. I think there's one more on the way."

Will the chef welcome a new child?

Stunned by his response, BGT judge Amanda Holden quizzed: "Is it Christmas or a baby?" before Jamie Theakston probed: "You've got another one on the way?"

Attempting to quash speculation of a possible pregnancy, Gordon went on to say: "Do you know what, I don't know yet… I'll double check when I get back. I'm going down to Boots on the way out of here, and I'll double check."

"Tana would like another baby and I’m like no, no, no, no… It's already hard enough thinking about when I go to take Oscar to school, 'Hey, what's your grandad's name?'"

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.