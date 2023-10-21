Tom Brady and Irina Shayk call it quits as Bradley Cooper's romance with Gigi Hadid heats up: report

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's romance has reportedly fizzled out with the pair spending too much time apart to find their groove, according to TMZ.

Tom, 46, has been spotted in Miami in recent weeks while Irina, 37, has been in New York City – where ex-partner Bradley Cooper, and the father of her daughter, has been pictured on dinner dates with Gigi Hadid.

Former NFL star Tom and model Irina were first rumored to have met at the lavish $13 million wedding of billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick in May 2023.

© Francois G. Durand Irina has reportedly ended her romance with Tom

In July, the two were then linked after photographs emerged in Page Six of the couple spending time together in Los Angeles, with 45-year-old sports star Tom snapped picking up the model from Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles before driving her to his home. The two were then seen kissing in his car the next day, as Tom drove her back to the hotel.

© Chris Unger Tom and Irina met earlier in the year

In late August, Irina went on vacation with 48-year-old Bradley, whom she remains close with, but left fans speculating if all was not well with Tom as she captioned the grid post: "Rocky summer. Photos by LB."

She also included a musical note emoji, hinting that the snaps – which showed her posing topless on the beach – were taken by Bradley, who will next star as Leonard Bernstein, the famed conductor, in Maestro.

Irina and Bradley have remained close friends after ending their romance in 2019 and often vacation together. Sharing a series of snaps from their break to Europe, mom-of-one Irina took to Instagram Stories to share a picture she had taken of the actor lying down in a kayak and resting his arm over his face to keep the glare off his face.

In the sultry black and white pictures, Irina appeared to have enjoyed an impromptu photoshoot as she was wearing hiking socks and sneakers, but lounged topless on the rocks that dotted the beach. In one selfie, the model stared down at the camera while lying on the beach, and in others she proudly stood against the rocks, soaking in the sun.

© Instagram Bradley Cooper poses shirtless in snap shared by Irina Shayk

Bradley's romance with Gigi, 28, appears to be heating up, as they have been pictured together for the last several weeks.

The pair were first spotted enjoying dinner at hotspot Via Carota, and have since been seen spending time together in New York, and also reportedly enjoying a weekend away at Taylor Swift's Rhode Island mansion, a three-hour drive from the city.

© Getty Bradley and Irina are raising their daughter together

Tom recently divorced his wife of over a decade, model Gisele Bunchen; Gisele has been occasionally spotted with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, although there has been no official word on their relationship status.

Tom and Gisele are parents to 13-year old son Benjamin and ten-year-old daughter Vivian; Tom is also dad to 16-year old Jack whom he welcomed with Bridget Moynahan. Irina and Bradley are parents to six-year-old daughter Lea, and Gigi is mom to three-year-old daughter Khai whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.