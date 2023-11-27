Denise Richards' rarely-seen daughter Eloise, 12 joins her parents for family outing

Denise Richards spent a heartwarming Sunday evening with her youngest daughter, Eloise, aged 12.

Eloise, whom Denise adopted as an infant in 2011, joined her mother for the 91st annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, a festive event supporting the Marines' Toys for Tots program.

Denise, also a mother to Sami, 19, and Lola, 18, from her marriage with Charlie Sheen, showed her commitment to community service, having recently served Thanksgiving Dinner to the needy at the L.A. Mission.

For the parade on Hollywood Boulevard, Denise, 52, embraced a winter-themed outfit, donning a blue and white ski jacket paired with jeans and sparkly pointy-toed pumps.

© MEGA/Getty Denise Richards with her family at the Hollywood Parade

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum and her husband, Aaron Phypers, 51, ensured Eloise was part of this joyful occasion. Denise's striking blonde hair, styled in voluminous waves, complemented her ski bunny ensemble.

Balancing her life as an actress and a mom, Denise has always placed her daughters at the forefront.

© Tommaso Boddi (L-R) Aaron Phypers, Eloise Joni Richards and Denise Richards attend the 91st anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade

This includes supporting her daughter Sami's decision to join Only Fans, a move that initially drew criticism from their father, Charlie Sheen.

However, Denise's journey with Eloise presents unique challenges, as Eloise has a chromosomal deficiency that affects her development.

In a candid interview with People in 2019, Denise shared the struggles and triumphs of raising Eloise, who faced significant developmental delays. Eloise, who was diagnosed with a deletion in chromosome 8 at five, has limited speech capabilities.

© Rodin Eckenroth (L-R) Eloise Joni Richards, Aaron Phypers and Denise Richards

Denise described the emotional rollercoaster of caring for Eloise, whose understanding and emotions can vary significantly. "And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she's emotionally 3 years old. It's been challenging," Denise admitted.

Despite these challenges, Denise remains an unwavering advocate for Eloise. "I'm learning every day because they don't really have a road map for her particular case," she explained, emphasizing the individuality of each child's journey.

© MEGA Denise Richards with her husband

"You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don't know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what's best for your children, and you just do it."

Demonstrating her commitment to community involvement, Denise joined other celebrities, including Nick Cannon, Brittany Bell, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Bobby Berk, Emma Caufield, Danny Trejo, and former Disney chairman Jeffrey Katzenberg, in serving meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Eve.

