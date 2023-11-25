Khloé Kardashian's subtle nod to Rob Kardashian's daughter shows their adorable bond

Fans of Hulu's The Kardashians will know that middle child Khloe is a real homebody and exudes maternal energy. Eagle-eyed viewers of the show may have spotted that Khloé has paid a subtle tribute to a much-loved family member showing those maternal qualities are extended to other children in the Kardashian brood besides her own.

Khloé has two children, True, five, and baby Tatum with her basketball-playing ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. But the Good American founder is also an aunt to her siblings' eleven children. Khloe has shown her caring nature in her special bond with one of her nieces in particular– brother Rob's seven-year-old daughter Dream.

Fans may have spotted Khloé's sweet diamond and silver necklace with her children's names on but that is also adorned with Dream's little name. Khloé has shown her close bond with Dream on the show and displayed how she steps up as a mother-like figure in Dream's mother's absence at Kardashian family get-togethers.

Dream's mother is 35-year-old rapper and model Blac Chyna. The Kardashians have had a fractured relationship with Chyna since her relationship with Rob began in 2016, the fallout of which culminated in the rapper taking a defamation case against Rob's sisters Kylie, Khloé, Kim, and their mother Kris Jenner in 2017. The Kardashians said justice had been served when Blac Chyna lost the $108 million (£77 million) lawsuit and was awarded zero damages.

Ever since Khloé has taken little Dream under her wing and even helped Rob throw her a lavish seventh birthday party earlier this year. The party, which was filmed on the show, featured an incredible pink cake with a model of a little girl being pampered on the top, an impressive pink balloon arch, and lots of sweet treats, some adorned with Dream's name.

The little girls in attendance, including Khloé's daughter True, were dressed in adorable pink robes and were sat at grooming stations having fun with child-friendly spa treatments.

The fashion brand owner also extensively documents her close relationship with Dream on her Instagram along with sweet moments between Dream and True. The mother-of-two shared a cute photo of the cousins wearing matching Aaliyah t-shirts and cycling shorts with matching lilac backpacks with their names on.

Khloé even took her nieces to Disneyland. The star was seen enjoying fun family time with Dream and True as well as Kim's daughter Chicago and Kylie's daughter Stormy, both five. They were seen posing with Minnie Mouse and letting loose on the rides.

Letting the kids be kids is also important to Khloé who shares sweet moments with Dream with her 311 million Instagram followers. A photo of Dream and True dressed as fairies in matching pink outfits with wings on their backs was so sweet.

Doting aunt 'Koko' has received praise online for how she has stepped up for little Dream and been a reliable figure in her life. "Khloé will always stand 10 toes down for her nieces and nephews!," said one user whilst another wrote: "@khloekardashian one with the beautiful, awesome, heart. Beautiful in and out. Fave Kardashian ever!".

Though Rob refrains from appearing on the show these days, he has undergone a private transformation behind the scenes and is looking healthier and happier than ever. He has posted sweet photos of quality time spent with his daughter on Instagram and always looks content just being in her company.