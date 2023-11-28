Emily Andre shares ultra-rare baby update in new photo with husband Peter

Emily Andre has shared a new pregnancy update alongside her husband Peter Andre.

The NHS doctor, who is expecting her third child with the pop sensation, took to Instagram on Monday evening where she uploaded a precious snapshot of herself and her hubby cradling Emily's growing baby bump.

© Instagram The happy couple wed in 2015

In the tender snap, the mother-of-two is pictured at home wearing a white bathrobe. Peter's hand was just visible in the photo as the lovebirds appeared to enjoy a tranquil evening in their plush living room.

Captioning the post, Emily, 34, shared a glimpse inside her pregnancy journey, writing: "Baby kicking away like mad - always in the evenings! Defo a night owl [owl and heart emoji]," before tagging her husband.

© Instagram The couple are expecting their third child together

Her update quickly racked up thousands of likes and prompted her followers to share sweet messages of support in the comments section.

One delighted fan shared: "Oh Emily, how beautiful, exciting times for all the family," while another wrote: "Exciting times ahead. Hope your pregnancy is going OK."

A third gushed: "Awww that's a beautiful feeling and so excited for you and @peterandre," and a fourth added: "He/she cannot wait to enter into such a beautiful loving family... All the best to you all Emily."

© Getty Images Emily and Peter at the Pride of Britain awards with Princess and Junior

The couple first shared news of Emily's pregnancy back in October via social media. Sharing their wonderful baby news with the world, the duo, who tied the knot in 2015, uploaded a picture of themselves beaming alongside a string of sonogram photos.

They captioned the image: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

© Instagram The happy couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram

Unsurprisingly, fans couldn't contain their excitement in the comments section. Vicky Pattison gushed: "I knew you weren't doneeeeee!!!! omg!! Buzzing for you both babe!!! Congratulations," while another chimed in: "Oh wow this is beautiful - Congratulations to you both."

A third commented: "Ahh congratulations to you both, that's amazing news," and a fourth sweetly added: "Oh Yay! Am so excited for you all! Another Andre baby! Congratulations."

© Instagram Theo and Amelia share a close bond

Emily and Peter are already proud parents to Amelia, nine, and Theo, six, whom they welcomed in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Aside from Amelia and Theo, Peter is also a doting dad to children Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Katie Price.

WATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and kids Amelia and Theo

Reflecting on her parenting style, Emily told HELLO! In 2016: "Pete is probably a bit stricter than I am, but he's also so much fun. He's nowhere near as strict as his dad or my dad, but he's got his definite rules and the kids are so, so good."

Peter, meanwhile, added: "It's about manners, one hundred percent... They have to be respectful. My dad was ten times stricter and I love my parents to death and am so grateful for the way they brought us up."