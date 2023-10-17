Madonna's daughter Estere, 11, sends fans into meltdown as she vogues on stage

At the O2 Arena in London, Madonna's Celebration Tour kicked off with spectacular moments that left fans ecstatic.

Among the highlights of the evening was the performance of the iconic singer's daughter, Estere, who effortlessly captured the audience's attention.

Launching her highly anticipated tour, which spans 78 shows across 15 countries, Madonna offered her fans several surprises. Notably, she shared the stage with her children: Lourdes, 27, Chifundo 'Mercy' James, 17, and Estere, 11.

While Mercy mesmerized the audience playing the instrumental of "Bad Girl" on a grand piano and Lourdes showcased her dance prowess, it was 11-year-old Estere who truly shined.

Videos quickly surfaced online, capturing Estere masterfully voguing to her mother's renowned hit. Dressed in a vibrant yellow ensemble paired with black boots, she channeled Madonna's iconic dance moves, proving that performance talent runs in the family.

The voguing track was influenced by renowned dancers and choreographers Jose Gutierez Xtravaganza and Luis Xtravaganza from the Harlem House Ball community, who introduced Madonna to voguing at New York's Sound Factory Club.

Despite the overwhelming moments of highs, there were occasional lows. Some fans expressed disappointment when Madonna's Sunday show ended abruptly, missing out on four songs.

© Kevin Mazur Estere performs during The Celebration Tour at The O2 Arena

Rumors suggest the premature closure was due to the venue's strict curfew.

Dressed in satin lingerie and accompanied by topless dancers, Madonna's riveting performance was halted after a rendition of Rain.

Many fans expressed their frustration on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the high ticket prices they'd paid.

© Kevin Mazur Estere wows the crowds onstage at her mother's Celebration Tour

During the show, technical glitches also interrupted the sequence after Burning Up. Unfazed, Madonna, ever the professional, chose to engage with the audience, sharing anecdotes from her early career days, highlighting her struggles and optimistic outlook.

Reflecting on her challenges, Madonna remembered moving to New York in 1978 and the financial hardships she faced.

© Kevin Mazur Estere, Lourdes Leon and Madonna perform during opening night of The Celebration Tour

She also shared insights into her recent health scare. Found unconscious and diagnosed with a severe bacterial infection, she spent time in intensive care. Despite the dire situation, her primary concern remained her fans and the commitment she'd made through her tour. "I hate to disappoint anyone," she said, adding that she had a "crazy year" and owed her recovery to her children.

After overcoming the technical issues, Madonna returned with energetic performances of "Open Your Heart" and "Holiday." She also paid heartfelt tributes to 1980s legends Michael Jackson and Sinéad O'Connor.

The show featured a montage of headlines from Madonna's early days, reminding fans of her journey from a struggling dancer to a global pop sensation. There was also a poignant nod to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.

Madonna's setlist for the evening was a nostalgic trip, with hits from her early albums taking center stage. She concluded with Celebration, an apt title for a retrospective tour.

The Celebration Tour will take Madonna through Europe before heading to North America, culminating in Mexico City on April 24.