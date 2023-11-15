Travis Barker's daughter Alabama reveals what kind of dad he'll be to baby son with Kourtney Kardashian in heartfelt message

Travis Barker had an extra-special birthday on Tuesday November 14, as it's his first with his youngest son Rocky, who he welcomed with wife Kourtney Kardashian earlier this month.

The Blink 182 star was inundated with messages on his special day, including a heartfelt tribute from his daughter Alabama Barker, 17, who opened up about what kind of father the musician is.

Baby Rocky is incredibly lucky, as the teenager had nothing but positive things to say about Travis' parenting skills.

She penned: "Happy birthday to my everything! I couldn't have asked for a better father to raise me. I'm so thankful to have you, you've always made sure you've put your kids before anybody and have given us unconditional love."

She continued: "I've always been attached to your hip, you really are my hero, you inspire me every single day... you're such a loving, caring, hardworking, hustling, amazing father to us, you gave us such a beautiful life and I'm beyond grateful for everything you do for us, your mindset has taught me so much!

"You've always given me a different outlook on situations and helped me become a mature, smart and down-to-earth young woman. You're my best friend, I love you whole bunches."

Travis shares Alabama, along with 19-year-old son Landon, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepfather to Shanna's daughter Atiana de la Hoya, 24, who he helped raise.

Kourtney, meanwhile, is mom to 13-year-old Mason, nine-year-old Penelope, and seven-year-old Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Alabama wasn't the only one to pay tribute to Travis on his big day. Kourtney shared a series of intimate photos of the couple during her pregnancy, alongside a gushing caption.

She wrote: "To my husband, my soulmate, my best friend, my lover, my daddy to our baby boy, my everything… I wish you the happiest birthday. You make all of my dreams come true and I feel so blessed to have you by my side. I love you beyond words, forever."

The year has not been without its challenges for Kourtney and Travis, who have both experienced health fears. Kourtney, 44, underwent emergency fetal surgery a few months before welcoming baby son Rocky.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair Italia, Kourtney opened up about the terrifying experience. She said: "I think all this caution made me a little afraid because in the past I had never had to be careful. It took me a while to let go of the fear. I would say that right after the surgery I got to the point where I let go and stopped worrying. Now I talk to the child every day, have a positive mindset, keep my head straight. and say a lot of prayers. I feel really lucky and grateful."

Travis, meanwhile, had a difficult time of it in September, when he had to undergo dental surgery, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was hit by an episode of trigeminal neuralgia.

"Also last week I had covid, an episode of trigeminal neuralgia, and a root canal. Which means I can pretty much handle anything god throws at me," Travis tweeted on Friday September 29.

Trigeminal neuralgia is a treatable condition that causes “painful sensations similar to an electric shock on one side of the face".

