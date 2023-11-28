Travis Barker gives fans an unexpected update ahead of holidays with Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker showed fans how he’ll be decorating his tree this Christmas, as he and wife Kourtney Kardashian celebrate their first holiday with baby Rocky.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Blink-182 drummer, 48, revealed to fans that he’d put up his Christmas tree for the season - with a spooky twist.

The photo looked like it could have been taken in his studio or in the house he shares with his partner. A gigantic skeleton stood next to the beautifully lit tree, with lights wound around its hands as if ready to lend a hand in decorating the giant tree.

Besides the skeleton on the floor stood a boombox, and behind it stood a stack of drums with candy cane stripes along the outside, adding a touch of Travis’ musicality to the decorations.

The decorative style felt classically Travis in that it was a slightly gothic, definitely rock and roll twist on the classic Christmas tree. Much like his wedding to Kourtney in Portofino which, hosted by Dolce and Gabbana, saw a large number of people wearing black.

Travis and Kourtney will be particularly happy this year as they welcomed baby Rocky 13 on November 1, 2023, their first child together since they married in 2022. As such this will be Rocky’s first Christmas and the family will surely make it extra special for the newborn.

The couple have yet to share a photo of the newborn baby, but have given fans small insights into their new family life on social media, including a sweet video of Travis bonding with the baby by drumming to his heartbeat in Cedars Sinai Medical Center.

Already both partners have their own children, who have come together in this blended family. Travis has Alabama, Landon and Atiana De La Hoya - the daughter of his ex-wife Shanna who he treats like another daughter. Meanwhile Kourtney shares Penelope, 11, Mason, 13, and Reign, eight, with ex Scott Disick.

Already the family spent Thanksgiving together with a lavish display. The couple dressed their long dining table with endless candles and ornate linen place settings, with glittering fairy lights in the background.

Among the guests of the crowded Thanksgiving included Atiana and Alabama, who shared photos of the dinner on Instagram, meaning Landon, Mason, Penelope and Reign were likely in attendance as well.

The family shared an adorable photo of Penelope making sweet potato balls with grandmother Kris Jenner, said to be a family favorite passed down through generations.