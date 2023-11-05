Travis Barker shares cryptic first photo after welcoming baby Rocky with Kourtney Kardashian

It was confirmed on Saturday that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had finally welcomed their baby boy, who will reportedly be named Rocky 13 Barker.

As such, the new parents have remained away from social media and haven't confirmed the news themselves, but Travis returned overnight on November 4 to share a cryptic new photo.

He simply took to his Instagram Stories to share a photo of a black heart that had been drawn on the street, a message of love you could say, and left it blank.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's unique baby gender reveal

While the photo didn't necessarily imply or confirm anything, it was the first post shared by the 47-year-old musician after news broke that he and Kourtney, 44, had welcomed their son.

Kourtney, meanwhile, is focusing on caring for her newborn, who, coincidentally enough, was born just a day before doting grandma Kris Jenner, who turns 68 on Sunday, November 5.

Her other daughters, Khloe and Kim, led the tributes to their famous "momager," with Khloe sharing a lengthy message of love for Kris alongside a slew of sweet photos.

© Instagram Travis shared a cryptic heart photo on Instagram

"To the most selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy on the planet – Happy happy birthday!!" she wrote. "Cheers to my biggest inspiration, The queen of hearts, my heart!! Cheers to the life of every party, to the woman who makes me laugh until I cry.

"The gate keeper to all that is sacred and magical! Our Secret holder, problem solver, My heartbeat, My teacher, My safe place, My best friend! My entire life! My world! You are the reason for everything good in my eyes, I am screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!!"

MORE: Travis Barker reveals surprising new career venture just days before wife Kourtney Kardashian's birth

She concluded with: "Until time runs out…. I LOOOOVE you."

© Getty Images Travis and Kourtney have welcomed their first child together

Kim, on the other hand, included photos from a recent photoshoot with her mom, and also lovingly penned: "Happy Birthday to the best mom in the entire world!

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian opens up on ultrasound that saved her unborn baby's life

"It's so hard to put into words what you mean to me and all of your children. Your level of support is unmatched. You are the definition of unconditional love. And we all feel it so deeply.

© Instagram Khloe posed with mom Kris in her birthday tribute

"I know I'm so lucky to have you as my mom and best friend. I cherish you and never take anything you do for us for granted. You are the Queen that started it all and continue to make all of our dreams come true. I LOVE YOU MOM."

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's stepson Landon Barker details 'alcohol abuse' amid mental health struggles

Beyond turning 68, Kris is also celebrating becoming a grandmother for the 13th time. To recap, Kourtney is also a mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, nine, and Reign, eight, through former partner Scott Disick.

Kim is a mom to North, ten, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four, shared with ex-husband Kanye West. Khloe shares True, five, and Tatum, one, with former partner Tristan Thompson. Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna share a daughter, six-year-old Dream. And Kylie Jenner shares Stormi, five, and Aire, one, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.