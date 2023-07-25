Tiger Woods' $54m oceanside mansion is the perfect playground for his two kids to golf

Tiger Woods' home in Jupiter Island, Florida hit the headlines after his ex-girlfriend Erica Harmon sued him for $30 million (around £23.4 million) alleging he unlawfully kicked her out of their shared property.

While the lawsuit has now been dropped, it has piqued our curiosity about the mansion, which is thought to be worth around £42 million (or $54 million). The golf star built his home in 2010, kitting it out with lots of luxurious features for himself and his kids Sam Alexis, 15, and Charlie Axel, 14, whom he shares with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.

© Instagram The golf star built his own golf course at his home

These include a huge swimming pool, a state-of-the-art gym, oxygen therapy rooms, a private cinema, a basketball-tennis court and, of course, a mini golf course.

Featuring four holes across 3.5 acres of land, it reportedly replicates different courses he has played around the world. Aerial views of the property have shown manicured lawns punctuated with bunkers and surrounded by palm trees that line the seafront. Given the location, it comes as no surprise that the sports star also has two docks for boat access.

© Instagram Tiger lives in Florida with his two kids

Tiger has two main properties on his land – a 6,400 square-foot building connected to the 3,300 square-foot house via a glass-covered walkway.

All of these facilities mean Tiger doesn't need to leave his home when it comes to his workout routine. "Well, I used to get up in the morning, run four miles, then I’d go to the gym, do my lift," he told the Golf Channel.

© Instagram Tiger Woods has shared peeks inside his home on social media

"Then I’d hit balls for two to three hours. I’d go play, come back, work on my short game. I’d go run another four more miles, and then if anyone wanted to play basketball or tennis, I would go play basketball or tennis. That was a daily routine."

However, he realised the vast size of the home after he was injured in a car accident in 2021. "I built a really nice house but I didn’t realise how big it was until you start putting crutches on," he said in a press conference.

© Andrew Redington Tiger Woods shares two kids with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren

After Tiger and Erica split in October 2022, she launched legal action concerning the non-disclosure agreement she signed at the beginning of their relationship, followed by a second suit around her departure from their shared home.

WATCH: 8 most jaw-dropping celebrity homes

She claimed they had come to an "oral agreement" that allowed her to live at their home for another five years. Erica said she was "tricked" into leaving the home and going on vacation, only to be told she was locked out of the property.

Tiger's lawyers denied there was any agreement, and she later dropped the lawsuit. The filing said: "The Plaintiff, ERICA HERMAN, by and through her undersigned counsel, hereby dismisses without prejudice her Complaint, filed on October 26, 2022, pending resolution of the appeal in Herman v. Woods… and determination of whether her claims are subject to arbitration."

DETAILS: Gwen Stefani's Oklahoma home is out of this world - see stunning tour of never ending garden