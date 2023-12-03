Helen Skelton's mini-me toddler Elsie is so adorable in festive family photos

Helen Skelton melted hearts at the weekend with a slew of adorable family photos featuring her mini-me children.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant uploaded a carousel of relatable snapshots documenting her most recent festive outings with sons Louis and Ernie, and lookalike daughter, Elsie.

WATCH: Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie helps with the gardening

In the pictures, Helen, 40 looked every inch the doting mother as she sweetly got stuck in with an array of Christmas-themed activities.

© Instagram The presenter enjoyed a special moment with her three children

In one particularly heartwarming image, the presenter is pictured holding little Elsie in front of a giant Christmas tree embellished with red and gold trinkets.

Beaming from ear to ear, the star, who shares her three children with her ex-husband Richie Myler, looked so stylish in a pair of khaki trousers, a white shirt and a fitted blazer.

© Instagram Helen shares her three children with her ex Richie Myler

She rounded off her outfit with a pair of black combat boots and wore her flowing blonde locks in a sleek, high ponytail. Autumnal perfection!

In a separate photo, meanwhile, Elsie looked so precious dressed in a pink tutu skirt, pink tights, candyfloss pink wellies and a blush pink fur jacket. The toddler braved the cold in a leopard print hat, a matching leopard print scarf and a pair of grey mittens.

Alongside her wholesome family photos, Helen kept things real in her caption, writing: "Sparkle season… The season of unrealistic (photographic) expectations."

She went on to say: "PS I had a wonderful childhood, [I] only ever saw Santa at play group, pretty sure my brother didn't get new suits for family gatherings and I don't even think my folks had a camera… just saying."

© Instagram The star wrapped up warm in a padded coat and a red beanie

The star's fans and friends flooded the comments section with touching messages. "Love this, an absolute true representation of life," wrote one, while another chimed in: "Keeping it real Helen [laughing face emoji] that was my childhood also. Great photos, have a wonderful Christmas."

A third remarked: "Love the photos, you all look so happy! How lucky are they to have you as their mama," and a fourth sweetly added: "Love these pictures and in 10 years you'll look back on these chaotic moments with such fondness and pride that you are a fantastic mum who created these amazing memories."

© Instagram Helen quit her presenting role on Radio 5 to spend more time with her three kids

Helen has been prioritising family time ever since she stepped down from her BBC Radio 5 job back in August. At the time, the presenter appeared overcome with emotion as she confirmed her departure live on air.

During a candid chat with her co-host, Lloyd Griffith, Helen said: "I am not all right about it but, you know, needs must. The juggle is real. There is an eight-year-old with a sideline who needs me.

© Getty Images Helen and Richie split in 2022

"I've loved every minute of the past year... Thank you to all the team and thank you to all of you. It's hard to know what to say without getting emotional."

Helen co-parents her children with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. The former couple announced their separation in 2022 after eight years together.

Helen confirmed their split in a short statement which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."