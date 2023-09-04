Helen Skelton's mini-me toddler Elsie is adorable on family beach break

The Strictly star shares three children with her rugby player ex Richie Myler

Countryfile presenter Helen Skelton has shared some super sweet photos from her family holiday in the South of France, and her one-year-old daughter Elsie is the cutest.

Taking to her Instagram page, Helen posted a series of snaps showing herself and her three children having a blast on the sandy beaches the area is known for.

Helen, 40, shares children Louis, eight, and Ernie, six, Elsie, one with her ex-husband, rugby player Richie Myler.

Helen captioned the pictures: "Beach with babes #summer #summertime #schoolholidays #southoffrance."

Little Elsie looked so precious enjoying beach time with her older brothers, in one snap dressed in a pretty blue and white tie dye outfit. In another picture, the toddler is seen wrapped up in a towel getting cuddles from her grandpa.

© Instagram Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie with her big brother on holiday

Helen's followers loved the happy moments captured on camera, with one telling the star: "Lovely photos Helen!!! Great memories made…hope you all had a fabulous time."

Another wrote: "Brilliant photos. Love how happy you look." A third commented: "The best of times."

© Instagram Helen Skelton enjoys the beach with her son

Like the rest of the UK, Helen will now be getting her children ready to return to school for the new year ahead, so we don't blame her for savouring every moment of her sun-soaked holiday with her brood.

The TV star, who competed in Strictly Come Dancing 2022, partnered with dancer Gorka Marquez, split with her ex husband Richie in April last year, just four months after Helen welcomed her youngest child, Elsie.

© John Peters Countryfile host Helen Skelton

Since their separation, Helen has relocated to her parents' idyllic home in Cumbria.

© Getty Helen and Richie split in 2022

Speaking to The Telegraph, the TV star opened up about her 100-mile relocation back to her parents' farm.

"You know how they say it takes a village? Well, I am literally in my childhood Cumbrian village with all my school friends, and so everyone just kind of mucks in together," she said.

She added: "I can get up in my pyjamas, pull my boots on, pull my dad's coat on, walk across the fields with the dog and what a joyous way to start the day."

Richie, meanwhile, has welcomed another child with his girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.