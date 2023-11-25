Helen Skelton leaves fans in disbelief after stunning photo of Elsie

Helen Skelton is a doting mum to her three children and she frequently delights fans with insights into her brood's lives from football practice to family adventures away.

During the week, the mum-of-three thrilled fans when she shared a stunning photo that was taken in Penrith with her young girl Elsie, one, who was standing proudly alongside a close friend. The two girls wore matching blue wellington boots, while Elsie wore an adorable woollen jumper that carried her name alongside a warm pair of blue trousers.

WATCH: Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie helps with the gardening

Elsie's friend meanwhile styled out a sparkly rainbow-coloured skirt and a pink jumper with matching trousers. Helen kept the young girls' faces out of the shot, obscuring part of them with stickers of heart-shaped sunglasses.

"Living…… matching sparkly wellies for two tiny ladies with massive personalities," the presenter quipped in her caption. Elsie has clearly taken after her mum, sporting her blonde locks and fans were also quick to note how the duo share the same stunning smile.

© Instagram The star's daughter is clearly taking after her mum

One wrote: "Elsie has your smile already," while a second added: "Lovely girlies. Elsie is growing up fast and is so like you. Bless them," and a third commented: "Aww the cutest little monkeys ever."

A four penned: "Great pic Helen!!! Full of happy mischief, looking for the next adventure…just like mum!!!" and a fifth posted: "You can see who's children they are. So like you," and even Helen's former Strictly partner Gorka Marquez 'liked' the post.

© Instagram Helen is a doting mum to her three children

Helen has shared several pictures of her young girl and she melted her fans' hearts when she posted the cutest photo of Elsie in her Halloween costume, a pumpkin onesie that also featured a matching hat with a tiny green stem.

The sports pundit also made sure to include snapshots of her two boys: Ernie, eight, and Louis, six. In the pictures, the sibling duo also embraced the spooky season and donned their scariest outfits complete with oversized gold masks and glow sticks galore.

© Instagram The star stepped back from some of her broadcasting duties to focus more on her family

"Technically not even Halloween yet but we have marked it three times already #halloween #pumpkins #dressup #halfterm #weekends #droving #memories #grateful," the Countryfile star noted in her caption.

Helen's post quickly garnered the attention of her fans, with one follower commenting: "Great Halloween photos, and lovely decorations [pumpkin emoji] Your boys are amazing with Elsie, she is such a little cutie especially trying to hit the piñata, what beautiful memories," while another added: "Kids are so cute, especially your little girl, she's so like you."

© Instagram The family had an adorable Halloween

A third remarked: "You and your family are adorable," and a fourth penned: "Elsie's hair [love heart emojis] like Bamm-Bamm."

