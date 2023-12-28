Angelina Jolie looks radiant as she enjoys bonding outing with children Zahara, Pax and Knox

Angelina Jolie recently showcased her effortless style during a visit to the storefront of her new fashion brand, Atelier Jolie, in New York City.

Accompanied by her children Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, and Knox Jolie-Pitt, 15, the 48-year-old actress exuded sophistication in a coordinated black ensemble as she enjoyed the bonding moment with her kids.

Dressed in a sleek black blazer over a matching top and trousers, Angelina paired her outfit with heeled leather shoes.

Her fashion choices highlighted her chic and elegant style, complemented by a pair of stylish sunglasses and her hair falling naturally in honey brunette waves.

Exiting the store with a radiant, makeup-free complexion, Angelina, who shares Zahara and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt, displayed a warm smile, capturing the attention of onlookers. The Tomb Raider star's grace and poise were evident as she descended the stairs with Zahara.

Atelier Jolie, launched earlier this year, opened its doors at 57 Great Jones St. in New York City, a location steeped in artistic history.

This graffitied building once belonged to Andy Warhol and was occupied by Jean-Michel Basquiat, his friend, and protégé. Angelina expressed her reverence for the space's artistic legacy in a July Instagram post, stating, "A privilege to be in this space. We will do our best to respect and honor its artist legacy with community and creativity. Hope to see you there."

She also acknowledged the contributions of Basquiat’s sisters, Lisane Basquiat and Jeanine Heriveauxex, in illuminating his impact on art history.

In her communication with Vogue, Angelina shared her aspirations for Atelier Jolie, emphasizing her desire not to be a prominent fashion designer but to create a platform for others to achieve that status.

She mentioned: "I don’t want to be a big fashion designer, I want to build a house for other people to become that. I'm hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing one."

Angelina also revealed her hope that the brand will empower women to feel secure enough to embrace their softer sides, a personal journey she relates to.

"Sometimes the way you dress says, 'Don’t mess with me - I’ve got my armor on.' But I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft," she said.

Reflecting on her personal style evolution, Angelina recalled a therapist's suggestion to try wearing flowing garments after a difficult period. Initially resistant, she associated strength with a "tougher" look. "Was I strong enough to be soft? At the time, no. I felt vulnerable. Now I wonder if... I don’t know what my style is because I’m still understanding who I am at 48," Angelina contemplated.

