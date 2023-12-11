North West, 10, reveals cute festive outfit inside huge bedroom at mom Kim Kardashian’s $60million mansion

North West, the ten-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian, has recently showcased her holiday cheer in a new TikTok video.

The video, shared on the TikTok account she co-manages with her mother Kim, 43, was filmed in the lavish Los Angeles mansion of the Kardashian family.

It featured North surrounded by a stunning holiday setup, including one pink and two white Christmas trees.

In the video, North embraces the festive season with her fashion, donning a long red sweater adorned with holiday patterns and a prominent Santa figure.

The sweater is further embellished with a line of sparkly red and green garland around its bottom.

Complementing her festive top, she wore red and green plaid pajama bottoms paired with red and white plaid socks. Her hair, styled in pigtails, was festively decorated with red and green ribbon curls.

Dancing and lip-syncing to a soundbite proclaiming, "Thanksgiving is over and Christmas is on its way," North's video captures the essence of her holiday spirit.

© TikTok North West's epic bedroom

This isn't the first time North has shared her love for the holiday season. She previously flaunted an extravagant festive bedroom setup on social media, which included an impressive nine Christmas trees and numerous gifts.

The "North Pole" themed bedroom featured a pink Christmas tree lavishly adorned with pink decorations, including ornaments, bulbs, and ribbon.

© TikTok North West has many Christmas trees inside

Beneath the tree, several gifts wrapped in all-white paper added to the festive ambiance. Complementing the pink tree were smaller trees decorated in white, silver, and gold, and two larger Christmas trees flanking North's bed, decked out in traditional holiday colors.

North's bed was also part of the festive decoration, with pillows shaped like Santa and elves and a cozy plaid blanket.

North West looked so grown up as she posed with her famous family, Mariah Carey and Monroe

In a recent episode of "The Kardashians," North accompanied Kim to New York during the preparations for the Met Gala.

While staying in a hotel, North expressed her desire to be invited to the Met Gala in 2024. Although she couldn't attend the event due to age restrictions, North and her cousin Penelope Disick enjoyed their own party, watching live streams of the event and candidly commenting on the guests' outfits.

© Getty Images Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California

This scene from the reality show has sparked speculation among fans that Kim might be building anticipation for North's potential future invitation to the Met Gala. The prestigious event adheres to a strict age policy, allowing only those over 18 to attend.

