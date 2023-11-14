How much could North West inherit from parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West? The answer is in the billions

North West is coming into her own as a public figure in recent months, making more appearances than ever on her mom Kim Kardashian's Hulu series, The Kardashians.

In a new interview with GQ, Kim, 43, even noted how much of a business acumen her 10-year-old was developing by setting up a lemonade stand on weekends and earning herself a hefty 20 bucks a pop.

"If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I'll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She'll grab their $20 and say, 'I don't have any change.'"

So how much does North stand to inherit from her business magnate parents, Kim and Kanye West? Read on to find out for yourself…

Kanye West's net worth

Before 2022, the 46-year-old rapper boasted a net worth in the billions, thanks not only to his extensive music career, but also the multi-billion dollar fashion brand Yeezy.

The Yeezy brand was estimated to be worth between $4-$5 billion during the peak of its partnership with Adidas, which first began in 2013 and proved to be extremely lucrative for the rapper.

Kanye is also one of the most celebrated musicians of all time, having sold over 160 million copies of his music worldwide and the recipient of 24 Grammy Awards.

However, in 2022, after making a string of anti-semitic comments, several of his most lucrative brand deals fell through as he lost a bunch of his sponsorships and partnerships, including Gap, Balenciaga, and, most crucially, Adidas.

As a result, the valuation of the Yeezy brand has dramatically plummeted, and while celebritynetworth.com currently list his net worth at a strong $500 million, it's a far cry from the once $1.8 billion he was valued at.

Kim Kardashian's net worth

Kim, on the other hand, has seen her net worth grow exponentially over the years. After first rocketing to fame as part of reality TV gold with Keeping Up with the Kardashians from 2007-2021, she has branched out into several other ventures.

The entrepreneur has begun making a name for herself in the legal and political sphere, currently under a four-year law apprenticeship and famously advocating for prison reform and clemency.

However, her various sponsored posts, partnerships, lucrative brand endorsements, and reality TV ventures constitute an even greater part. But her two biggest business ventures boost her net worth significantly.

KKW Beauty, launched in 2017, and shapewear company SKIMS, launched in 2019, are both valued at over $1 billion each, and with the launch of the SKIMS menswear line, it is expected to rise even further.

As a result, Kim is worth $1.7 billion, which currently makes her one of the richest celebrities on the planet.

North West's inheritance and net worth

While conflicting online reports for the 10-year-old's net worth range from $50 million to $375 million, her parents set up trust funds for her worth millions as soon as she was born, which she will have access to when she turns 25.

Through her own adventures with her mom's businesses and budding entrepreneurial tendencies, she stands to inherit more than $2.2 billion from her famous parents if their individual net worths remain at that level.

