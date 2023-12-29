Rob Kardashian's daughter delivers heartwarming message for very special family member

Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream, had the sweetest message for a loved one this Christmas and the recipient couldn't wait to share it with fans.

The big-hearted seven-year-old wrote a message on a white board for her aunt, Khloe Kardashian, who then posted it on her Instagram stories.

Dream picked a luminous, yellow pen to scribe her cute note which simply read: "I love you Koko," and signed off, "Love Dream".

WATCH: Inside Rob Kardashian's daughter's beautiful playhouse

The little girl adores Khloe and spends a lot of time with her and her two children, True, five, and one-year-old son Tatum.

Khloe and Dream are so close that in a past episode of The Kardashians, she admitted that she was like Dream's "third parent", and is there to help Rob, who is notoriously private, whenever he needs it.

© Instagram Rob Kardashian's daughter wrote a sweet note to her aunt Khloe

"Rob does such an incredible job with her and I'm just there to help whenever he needs," she said. "Rob and I are crazy close to one another, we’ve always been."

In addition, she sees Dream as one of her own children and continued: "Dream is one of my babies too, just like all the rest of them, and I absolutely love being a mom to people. I love mothering people, I don't know if they like that or not but it’s in my blood just to be a mom, I wouldn’t have it any other way."

© Instagram Dream adores her aunt Khloe

Rob shares Dream with his ex, Blac Chyna, but Khloe considers herself a mom to her too. "I feel like I'm like a third parent for Dream. I do know how important it is for Dream to have a great maternal influence — whether that be from me or her own mom or whoever, it's important and wherever she gets it from she gets it from."

Rob and Khloe have been vocal about their bond too and it was as evident as ever in last year's happy birthday message from him to her.

© @krisjenner Instagram Rob Kardashian pictured with daughter Dream

His heartfelt post on Instagram read: "Happy Birthday @khloekardashian. Wishing you nothing but good health and happiness forever my darling buttercup! I love you so much and so thankful to have u in my life and for all that U do for Dream and I. I don’t know what I would do without you."

Khloe responded by writing: "My baby!!!! My favorite human being in the world. You’re my heart beat."

Khloe and Rob are very close

Rob has five sisters; Khloe, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The entire family celebrated Christmas together and threw the most amazing party. For all of the details, photos and head-turning outfits click here.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.