Matthew McConaughey shares rare photos of daughter Vida on her birthday - and she’s mom Camila Alves's twin!

Matthew McConaughey recently shared a heartwarming tribute to his daughter Vida on Instagram, celebrating her 14th birthday.

The post, which came a day late due to a humorous incident at her birthday celebration, featured two beautiful photos of Vida, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, Camila Alves, with her button nose, brown eyes, and curly brunette hair.

In his post, Matthew expressed his adoration for Vida, writing, "To Vida, who never passed a flower she didn't pick, Happy Birthday."

He amusingly explained the delay in his post, attributing it to his mobile device flying out of his pocket during a roller coaster loop at Vida's birthday celebration at Six Flags amusement park in San Antonio, Texas.

© Instagram Matthew's daughter Vida is 14 and looks so much like her mom

The event was shared by Matthew and Camila's eldest son, Levi, 15, who posted a photo of Vida enjoying a roller coaster ride, hands in the air and full of excitement.

Matthew and Camila, who also share sons Levi and 11-year-old Livingston, have been known to keep their children's lives private, only sharing glimpses of major milestones on social media.

© getty Actor Matthew McConaughey and wife Camilla Alves

Matthew's tribute to Livingston's 11th birthday was no exception, as he shared a candid moment of joy with his youngest son.

Camila, too, joined in the celebration of Livingston's birthday, reposting a series of photos shared by Levi on her Instagram.

© Instagram Matthew and Camilla's eldest son Levi with Vida

She praised Levi's post and expressed her admiration for Livingston, saying, "Today we celebrate, our youngest, turning 11!!! He brings so much joy and learnings to our lives."

Matthew and Camila's love story began when they met in 2006 and eventually led to their marriage in a private Catholic wedding ceremony in Austin, Texas, in 2012.

© Instagram Matthew's youngest son also just turned 11

Matthew, a native of Uvalde, Texas, rose to fame with roles in iconic films such as "A Time to Kill," "The Wedding Planner," and "Dallas Buyers Club." Camila, originally from Brazil, pursued a successful modeling career before meeting Matthew and has since co-authored a children's book and launched an organic tequila brand with her husband.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox. mi