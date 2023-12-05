Ellie Taylor shares candid update after giving birth to baby boy early

Ellie Taylor is currently on cloud nine after welcoming her second child with husband Phil Black, and on Tuesday, the former Strictly star shared a series of candid updates regarding her latest addition.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old took part in an impromptu Q&A session which saw her answer a plethora of baby-related questions. And when asked about her tiny tot's gender, Ellie confirmed: "A BOY. Which I was terrified about because I am unimaginative.

© Instagram The TV star gushed about her baby boy

"But so far, it turns out a baby is a baby is a baby. Feel very fond of the little lad in a way I was scared I wouldn't. So pheweeee. Still getting used to pointing the pee pee down tho. Like a super soaker up the front of his vest."

Elsewhere, Ellie shared a very candid glimpse inside her birthing experience which saw her undergo a planned C-section. When asked by one fan, 'How early was the baby?', Ellie was quick to answer: "36wks +3! Classic sitcom-style situation of waters breaking in the middle of the night, trying to pack a hospital bag at 4am and dashing into London at dawn as mild contractions began."

© Instagram Ellie shared a precious update with her newborn son

She went on to say: "I'd always planned for a C-section so that's what I had. He was here by 10am."

Ellie, who announced her second pregnancy in September, also lifted the lid on her daughter Valentina's reaction to the new family arrival. She shared: "You know what – really well. Never had time to organise the present from her new baby brother. The 'big sister' badge is in the post.

© Getty Images Ellie and Phil tied the knot in 2015

"Never got to take her to my baby shower. All things I wanted to do to prep her. But turns out, none of it mattered and she's been brilliant. Turns out I really do overthink things. What an incredible revelation."

WATCH: Strictly's Ellie Taylor gets emotional after family make surprise appearance

Ellie announced the arrival of her second child last week with a series of heartwarming hospital photos. Her little one came into the world earlier than expected which meant that Ellie had to miss out on the Royal Variety Show.

Alongside a snapshot of herself wearing a glittering gold dress, Ellie shared on Instagram: "This is the fabulous outfit I was meant to be wearing tonight while doing stand-up at the @royalvarietyperformance in front of 4,000 people, including @princeandprincessofwales.

© Instagram Ellie gave fans a glimpse of her newborn baby

"Swipe to see the actual outfit I'll be wearing tonight due to the surprise early arrival of my own little HRH… Gutted to miss out but also very very happy to be wearing giant mesh knickers and saying 'But his skin is just so SOFT!' ten times an hour.

Ellie's update quickly racked up thousands of likes, with followers racing to the comments section to share heartfelt messages of congratulations.

© Instagram The comedian also shared a photo of the dress she intended to wear to the Royal Variety Show, prior to her baby's early arrival

"Ahhh huge congratulations darling girl!!!" gushed one, while another chimed in: "Huge congratulations!!! Wishing you a good recovery, lots of time to get to know each other and enjoy those newborn cuddles!!!"

A third commented: "So many congratulations Ellie. Sorry you missed out on that epic cape/dress, but it looks worth it!" and a fourth sweetly added: "Babies are almost always better than even the sparkliest dresses!! Congratulations!!"