Janette Manrara and mini-me baby Lyra rock matching fluffy hats in heartfelt family photos

Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara has shared some ultra-sweet photos of her baby girl Lyra on her Instagram page.

The doting mum, who is married to fellow professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, posted several snaps of a day out with her own mother and adorable little Lyra.

In one picture, Lyra was her mum’s double with brown eyes and a cute cream bobble hat just like Janette’s. In another, we see Lyra’s grandmother holding her up as she wears the sweetest bow hat.

Alongside the photos, the former Strictly dancer paid tribute to her mum who has helped take care of her granddaughter over the past weeks.

© Instagram Janette with her mother and daughter Lyra

Janette wrote: “This is an appreciation post for my amazing mother for being so incredible these past few weeks! @aljazskorjanec and I could not have been able to be on stage performing and doing what we love, nor could I have done #ItTakesTwo for #Strictly every week, without you being here to help us and to look after Lyra.

“People ask how I do it all… well it’s never on my own and only with incredible support; it really does take a village. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you did for us these past few weeks. I’m so grateful Lyra got to spend so much bonding time with you.

“The distance between us is big, but the love and memories we shared together and beautiful moments you shared with Lyra live bigger in our hearts forever.”

© Instagram Baby Lyra with her grandma

Janette’s mum replied: “My Dancing Queen, it was the best Christmas present I could have spending time with you and Aljaz and my little princess Lyra Rose.”

© David M. Benett Janette and Aljaz

Earlier in December, Janette appeared on Loose Women with her husband Aljaz, and the couple opened up about the birth of their baby daughter Lyra who is now five months old.

"The day could not have been more magical," Janette told Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Olivia Attwood Dack, and Linda Robson.

"I woke up in the morning and I remember feeling, 'I don't know how I'm going to feel'. I don't know if I'm going to be nervous, or if I'm going to be emotional or excited or what.

"So I meditated in the morning," the dancer continued. "And I really connected with Lyra and my body and the day and the feeling. We were dancing, we were singing, there was so much joy in the air. It was such a birthday celebration!".