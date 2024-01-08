Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon, 20, is her spitting image during last-minute Golden Globes appearance

Reese Witherspoon looked stunning in her Monique Lhuillier strapless gown at Sunday’s Golden Globes and the Legally Blonde star was accompanied by a very handsome date - her 20-year-old son Deacon.

Deacon, who is currently studying at New York University and is also an actor and musician, is the double of his glamorous mother and also looks like his famous father, actor Ryan Phillipe.

Reese, 47, and Deacon looked quite the chic double act on the red carpet at The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moët & Chandon.

WATCH: Reese's son Deacon performing on stage

Deacon told Entertainment Tonight: “It’s my first time here and honestly the best part about it is spending time with my mom.”

Reese added: “He makes me really proud. He’s a genuinely curious intelligent young guy and we’re just excited to get a little time to spend together.”

© Getty Reese Witherspoon and Deacon Phillippe at The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards

Deacon casually popped along to the Golden Globes during his break from college, with Reese revealing that she asked her son to accompany her at the last minute.

She explained: “I was like, ‘Do you want to be my date to the Golden Globes? And he said, ‘Sure’ and he got a tux real quick.”

© Getty Deacon Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon on the red carpet

The Morning Show actress shared a photo of her and Deacon at the awards ceremony on her Instagram page, and her fans were quick to comment on the mom and son’s likeness.

“Your son looks just like you… identical,” noticed one follower.

A second wrote: “So beautiful. Okay, but he’s like both your twin and Ryan’s twin at the same time!” A third posted: “Omgggg your boy looks like a young DiCaprio.”

It’s clear Reese and her son were enjoying spending time together given that Deacon is away at college for much of the year.

Deacon studies alongside the likes of Ryder Robinson (the son of Kate Hudson and Chris Robinson) and Gracie McGraw (Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter) but he's not living in dorms like most students – Deacon has a swanky apartment in the West Village.

Deacon is Reese’s youngest son with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, with whom she also shares daughter Ava, 24, plus she shares youngest son Tennessee, ten, with ex-husband Jim Toth.

Deacon is gaining quite a following on his social media accounts for his music; some of the songs he has released include "Long Run," featuring Nina Nesbitt, "Runaway Train," "Kill My High," and "Half the Time."

As for the screen, he had a two-episode role on Mindy Kaling's hit coming-of-age comedy series Never Have I Ever in 2022.