Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava’s photo has fans heads spinning Who is who?!

They are hard enough to tell apart at the best of times, but when Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe wear matching face masks, it’s virtually impossible to know who is who!

That was the verdict of many of the Oscar-winning actress’ Instagram followers in any case when Reese posted a cute pic on Christmas Day of the mother-daughter pair doing some last-minute shopping with their faces partly obscured by tartan face masks.

Fans struggled to figure out who was Reese and who was Ava in the family snap

“Who’s who?” posted one fan, while another remarked “She looks exactly like you! A mini Reese.” Another follower said they had figured out which of the pretty blondes was Ava, because she had the “exact same eyes as Ryan” – referring of course to Ava’s dad Ryan Phillippe.

For anyone still in doubt – Reese is the one wearing the hat while 21-year-old Ava has a pair of sunglasses perched atop her head.

Little Fires Everywhere star Reese often posts pictures of her stunning daughter, as well as her 16-year-old brother Deacon - also from her marriage to Ryan – and her youngest son, Tennessee, seven, whom she shares with her husband, Jim Toth.

For all her Hollywood achievements it’s clear that the role she’s most proud of and invested in is her one as a mother.

Ava is Reese's daughter with Ryan Phillippe

The actress and producer told Glamour magazine that her kids are constantly on her mind.

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

