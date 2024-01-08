7 stars who brought family to the Golden Globe Awards: Bradley Cooper, Billie Eilish and more

For celebrities, a glitzy red carpet is a perfect place to hard launch a date – just ask Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner – but it's also a wonderful opportunity to bring along your dearest family members and let them experience the glamor and pizzaz of a Hollywood awards show. And that's exactly what these A-listers did for the 81st annual Golden Globes which took place on Sunday evening in Beverly Hills.

Rather than being photographed dressed the nines next to a partner, the likes of Bradley Cooper, Reese Witherspoon and Billie Eilish opted to bring their closest relatives – and the photos are adorable.

Here are the stars who brought made the 2024 Golden Globes a family affair…

Bradley Cooper © Steve Granitz,Getty Bradley Cooper brought along his mom, Gloria Campano, to the star-studded event on Sunday, but this won't be a surprise to those who follow the awards season circuit closely. The Oscar-nominated actor has brought his mother along to many Hollywood events he's attended over the years – apart from the time he brought his adorable six-year-old daughter Lea De Seine to the screening of his latest film Maestro – and the mother-son duo always look adorable together. Bradley was nominated in the Leading Actor and Director categories on Sunday but sadly missed out. However, Gloria was no doubt a proud mom all the same.



Billie Eilish © Gregg DeGuire/Golden Globes 2024 Brother-and-sister duo Billie Eilish and Finneas are collaborators as well as siblings, so the two are often in each other's company at film and music events. But the two songwriters sweetly brought their mom, Maggie Baird, to the show on Sunday where she watched her daughter and son collect a big win for their track, What Was I Made For?, from Barbie, in the Original Song category. Billie and Finneas were also spotted giving their mom a kiss on the cheek before heading to the stage.



Reese Witherspoon © Michael Kovac,Getty Reese Witherspoon is an icon in the acting world, but first and foremost she's a proud mom-of-two. The Legally Blonde actress brought along her 20-year-old son, Deacon Phillippe, who she shares with ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe, to the Golden Globes and we can't get over how much Deacon is her double! The mother-and-son duo looked to be having a ball together and looked fresh-faced considering they were out partying together at the Vanity Fair Awards Season party the night before.

Charles Melton © Jon Kopaloff,Getty Charles Melton was hoping to win big after being nominated for his role in May December, and although he missed out on an award, he and mom Sukyong Melton looked to be having a fantastic night among all of the glitz and glam. The mother-and-son duo were pictured holding hands on the red carpet which we just love to see.



MORE: Selena Gomez has Marilyn Monroe moment as she graces the Golden Globes in red hot gown

MORE: From Mariska Hargitay to Meryl Streep, most emotional Golden Globes moments of all time

Martin Scorsese © Tommaso Boddi/Golden Globes 2024,Getty When Martin Scorsese, one of Hollywood's most prolific and influential filmmakers and directors, is your dad, it's only right that you get to go along to the parties. And that's exactly what Francesca Scorsese did when she joined her legendary father on the red carpet. The father-daughter duo have become somewhat of an internet sensation thanks to Francesca featuring her dad heavily on her TikTok in hilarious videos (in which he "lowkey slayed"). We can't wait to watch their content from Sunday night.



Brie Larson © Lionel Hahn,Getty Apart from having a totally adorable/relatable meltdown on the red carpet after seeing J-Lo from afar, Lessons in Chemistry star Brie Larson brought along her mom Heather Desaulniers along to the show and even gave her a shoutout during the pre-show carpet stream. Cute.

