A very happy birthday to Millie Andre who has turned 10 and celebrated with a spectacular pamper sleepover party.

Both Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre and his GP wife Emily took to their Instagram pages to share a video of their daughter Amelia’s (Millie for short) birthday celebrations – and Millie is one lucky girl.

WATCH: Peter and Emily Andre throw daughter Millie amazing slumber party

In the clip we see Millie entering a room in the family’s house which has stunning pink and white teepees laid out next to each other, with pretty cushions adorning the beds and an impressive pink and silver balloon arch above.

At the end of the beds are little white tables with pink goodie bags and vanity mirrors on top, ready for all that girly pampering!

© Instagram Millie Andre's amazing slumber party set up

“Oh my gosh, this is amazing!” exclaims Millie, who is dressed in a pink tracksuit with her beautiful long hair flowing down her back.

Proud dad Peter said: “Happy 10th birthday to my beautiful daughter Amelia. You are the sweetest. Good work mum @dr_emily-official and @sweetie_teepees.”

© Instagram Millie Andre opens the door to her party room!

Mum Emily posted: “Had to share Millie’s fun from this weekend. She had the best time with her friends! Happy birthday my lovely girl xxx. Special thank you to @sweetie_teepees for making the day so special for Millie. An absolutely lovely family-run business - amazing job thank you!!!”

Emily’s followers adored the glimpse into Millie’s special day, with one writing: “Thank you for sharing Emily, such a lovely video, happy 10th birthday Millie.” Another said: “Aww looks amazing! Happy birthday to her!! She’s got gorgeous hair.”

© Instagram Millie's presents surrounded by a balloon arch

At the end of the video, we see the birthday girl’s huge pile of presents, all wrapped in eco-friendly brown paper and tied up with pink ribbons.

Millie also had a delicious-looking birthday cake covered in sweets which she no doubt tucked into with her slumber party friends.

© Karwai Tang The happy couple have been married since 2015

The family are recently back from their lavish New Year holiday at the ultra-luxe InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah resort in the United Arab Emirates, where they treated Amelia, and their son Theo, seven, to a sun-soaked break.

The upcoming 12 months are set to be exciting for the family, with Emily expecting another baby!

The NHS doctor shared in October that there's another mini Andre on the way. The pair shared a joint post on their Instagram accounts of a photo showing them beaming from ear to ear whilst Emily held several baby scans.