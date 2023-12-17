Peter Andre's pregnant wife Emily showcases baby bump on Christmas family outing

Emily Andre is expecting her next baby in four months' time, and the NHS doctor took some time out from her busy life on Sunday to spend some family time at Lapland.

Dressing her growing bump in leggings and a grey sweatshirt covered with a long black puffer coat, the mum-of-two smiled as she stood arm in arm with husband Peter in photos taken at the popular attraction.

Since tying the knot in 2015, the couple have welcomed children Amelia, ten, and Theo, six. Back in 2016, they told HELLO! that their approach to parenting is similar, although "Pete is probably a bit stricter than I am," said Emily.

WATCH: Emily Andre enjoys family day out with husband Peter and kids Amelia and Theo

"But he's also so much fun. He's nowhere near as strict as his dad or my dad, but he's got his definite rules and the kids are so, so good." The duo were previously non-committal about the prospect of having more children. In November 2020, Peter joined HELLO! for an exclusive chat about family life and the perils of parenting in the 21st century.

Asked whether he'd consider having another baby, the singer replied: "That is a question for Emily. No matter what us guys think, it's not up to us. She's the one who has to bear the child for nine months… We discuss things all the time, it'll be down to [Emily] in the end."

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Emily and Peter enjoyed their day out

Two years later, Emily caught up with HELLO! and revealed that she has always wanted three kids, while Peter has always wanted five – meaning if they added another member to their family, they'd both reach their respective dream numbers of little ones.

However, she also explained that both she and Peter were "on the fence" about adding to their family. Emily said she felt like she's "nailing life" at the moment, with her career and her family, so wonders if a third child would "upset the applecart".

© Jeff Spicer/Getty Images The pregnant doctor dressed casually for the outing

They announced the happy news of their upcoming new addition in October, via a joint Instagram post on their accounts that showed an adorable photo of the pair beaming from ear-to-ear whilst Emily held several baby scans.

The caption read: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024 The kids are so excited. So are we @dr_emily_official." Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting news and took to the comments section with sweet words for the couple.

© Instagram The couple shared their joyous baby news online

"Congratulations guys," presenter Alex Beresford replied alongside two red love heart emojis. A second follower added: "What!! Another?? Wow !!! Huge congratulations darlings!!!! [red love heart emojis]." Another penned: "Oh wow this is beautiful - Congratulations to you both," alongside a string of heart eyes emoji.

Last weekend, Emily wowed in a figure-hugging beige maxi dress as she stepped out to enjoy a festive Christmas party with her loved ones. Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with Peter writing: "Gorgeous as usual," before quipping: "How can you be five months pregnant? Honestly I look more pregnant than you do."