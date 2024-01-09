Strictly's Janette Manrara divides fans over new photo of baby Lyra: 'Thanks for your concerns'

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are doting parents to their baby girl Lyra, and on Blue Monday, the Morning Live presenter headed out for the day with her young daughter in tow.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the star shared an adorable photo of her daughter all strapped into her car seat and wrapped up warm in a furry snowsuit. Lyra looked so cute in the blue item as she had a yellow pacifier in her mouth and what appeared to be a necklace around her neck. "Lyra yesterday out and about… Blue Monday," Janette commented in her caption.

However, some of the Strictly star's followers were a little concerned about Lyra's outfit as one fan voiced: "She's beautiful, but please don't put Lyra in a car seat with a fluffy coat/snowsuit it can be dangerous if there's an accident as the straps won't be as tight. Not saying this to be horrible though so no one come at me. Have a lovely day."

A second agreed: "She's gorgeous but please be careful putting her in a thick snowsuit/coat in a car seat. Because of the safety," while a third added: "Super cute. But yes loose the bulky snowsuit and tighten the straps."

© Instagram Some fans were concerned about Lyra's outfit

However, many others just saw the cuteness in the photo, as one enthused: "Gorgeous those eyes, eat your heart out Sophia Loren," and another quipped: "Little button," alongside a set of heart emojis.

Janette noticed some of the comments, and responding to one follower, the mum-of-one explained: "Thank you for the concern. The straps were tight on her although it does not look like it in the picture, and we were getting out of the car quickly as it was a short trip so no risk of overheating."

© Instagram Lyra recently marked her first Christmas

Explaining the dangers behind this, Julie Dagnall, the co-founder of Child Seat Safety explained: "It's a really common mistake that parents make when using child seats. The problem with having thick snowsuits / coats / padded jackets etc. is that firstly you can't get the harness tight enough to your child's body because of all the padding, and in a collision they can't stay secure inside the seat, because their body will just squash the padded clothing and this means more room to move inside the seat at that vital moment of impact. We always teach the message 'indoor clothes in the car'."

Julie continued: "Also, babies struggle to regulate their temperature and with outfits like this, as you're highly likely to have the car's heating on, they can easily overheat, this then causes their breathing to slow down and can reduce the amount of oxygen they get into their bloodstream. Lastly, hoods and hats can cause the infant's head to be pushed forward, making the chin touch the chest and, again, this can reduce the airway capacity causing the same issue of reducing oxygen. This isn't to say all of this would definitely happen, but the more we can do to reduce the opportunity, the better it is for our precious cargo."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Janette addressed some of the comments

The professional dancer and husband Aljaz welcomed their baby girl in July and over the festive season, some got to wondering whether the young tot might follow in her famous parents' footsteps following a cute photo.

In one snap, little Lyra could be seen playing with a glittering tree ornament shaped like a pair of ballerina slippers, whilst in a separate snap, Janette's baby daughter was enjoying a sweet moment with her two elder cousins.

© Instagram Fans wonder if Lyra could follow in Janette and Aljaz's footsteps

"Three Ballerinas under a Christmas Tree [ballerina slipper emoji]," the 40-year-old noted in her caption. "She is growing up so fast, she will soon be dancing around the lounge", noted one follower, while another added: "Aw so cute! It won't be long before Lyra will be dancing around".

Since welcoming their firstborn, the duo have been incredibly candid about their parenting journey. Sharing a glimpse of their new life as parents, doting dad Aljaz exclusively told HELLO!: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment. Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."