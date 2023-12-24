Janette Manrara's baby daughter Lyra is precious beyond belief in new picture

Strictly couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec are on cloud nine this festive period as they prepare to celebrate baby daughter Lyra's first Christmas.

Ahead of the big day, Aljaz, 33, delighted fans with a precious new image of little Lyra lying asleep in a cosy baby grow adorned with a festive print.

The tiny tot, whom Janette welcomed into the world in July this year, looked adorable in the Instagram post with her little arms outstretched above her head. Wrapped up against the chill, Lyra looked so cosy all bundled up in an oatmeal-hued blanket decorated with stars. Adorable!

Captioning the image, doting dad Aljaz simply penned: "Holidays so far" alongside a string of Christmas-themed emojis.

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra in July

Aljaz's post quickly garnered thousands of 'likes', with fans commenting in their droves. One eagle-eyed follower picked up on Lyra's striking resemblance to her famous father, writing: "She looks so like her daddy", while another chimed in: "So beautiful. Enjoy your first Christmas with Lyra and your family".

A third remarked: "A beautiful baby to make this Christmas complete. Merry Christmas" and a fourth added: "Happy Christmas [tree emoji] have the most wonderful time with baby Lyra".

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz have been relishing their first Christmas as a family-of-three

Janette, Aljaz and Lyra appear to be celebrating the festive season abroad with loved ones. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the It Takes Two presenter shared a sneak peek inside their travels which saw Lyra take to the skies for the very first time. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec board first flight with baby Lyra

Keeping things real, Aljaz quipped "It's been stressful," while Janette told her followers: "We're in! Let's see how this goes, first flight…".

For the special outing, Lyra looked so sweet dressed in a cosy Minnie Mouse jumper and a white bobble hat adorned with two fluffy pom poms. Janette nailed airport chic in an oversized cream jumper, whilst Aljaz looked his usual stylish self in a charcoal grey T-shirt and a sporty baseball cap.

© Getty The professional dancers exchanged vows in 2017

The smitten duo, who said "I do" in 2017, welcomed their precious bundle of joy back in July. Sharing their happy news with the world, the duo announced their baby news on Instagram with the sweetest black-and-white photo.

Since Lyra Rose's arrival, Aljaz and Janette have been incredibly open about their journey as first-time parents. During a recent chat with HELLO!, Aljaz said: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment.

© Instagram Aljaz is a doting father

"Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."