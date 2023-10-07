Janette Manrara melts hearts as baby Lyra finally meets Strictly co-stars

Janette Manrara welcomed daughter Lyra back in July, and with the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing in full swing, the former pro dancer brought her young girl with her to visit her former co-stars.

The dancers will no doubt have been delighted to meet Janette's young girl, and one person who was particarly moved was Jason Gilkison, the show's chief choreographer. The star shared several sweet photos of himself interacting with the tot as she dozed in her pram, alongside a photo of Janette sweetly holding onto her daughter bundling her up in a little blanket.

Jason was blown away by the moment as he sweetly commented: "Well, finally got to meet beautiful Lyra last night … needless to say I'm totally in love."

Janette was quick to reply, saying: "She was so happy to finally meet her Guncle Jason!" alongside a white heart emoji, while fellow pro dancer Vito Coppola shared a heart emoji.

A third follower posted: "Awww, she'll have so many Strictly aunts and uncles," while a fourth added: "Isn't she just the most adorable little girl?" and a fifth enthused: "What a precious little angel!!!"

Janette has been making sure that Lyra meets the people important in her life, and delighted fans last month when the dancer brought her to meet Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's son, Thiago, who was born a few weeks before Lyra.

Thiago and Lyra looked at each other as their parents doted on them, before Thiago had a small nap in his pram, while Aljaz Skorjanec cradled Lyra, who was wearing a pretty pink bow.

In her caption, Gemma said: "When Thiago met Lyra… Future dance partners of which all their skill set in dance, will be from me," finishing the post off with a laughing face emoji.

Speaking about the meeting in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Gemma explained: "It made me realise how big Thiago is in comparison to Lyra. She's so beautiful. She's such a good mix of both of them, and again, she was really chilled as well. It was like we didn't have babies with us. But I think Aljaz and Janette are very relaxed parents, which I think is great. Me and Gorka are the same.

"I think they knew in advance what it would be all about. Aljaz has got his two nieces, so they've had lots of practice. It's going to be lovely that Lyra, Thiago and Mia can all grow up together. We joke that Lyra and Thiago will be planning their 18th birthdays and going a bit wild because there are only 11 days between them."