Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's sons Chet and Truman join them for very rare family red carpet – photos

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson just made their latest red carpet a famous family night, bringing their two adult sons to the World Premiere Of Apple TV+'s Masters Of The Air at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on January 10.

The Hollywood power couple, both 67, were accompanied by their sons Chet, 33, and Truman, 28, to the premiere, and they all presented quite a dapper form.

Tom opted for a black suit jacket and pants with a matching sweater and button down while Rita went with a black blouse and a midi-length sequined skirt with knee-high boots, a leather jacket, and some chains to accessorize.

The older Chet was the only one to add some color to his wardrobe, wearing a sharp black suit with a bottle green velvet blazer. Truman went with a classic black suit with a white button down.

Tom is an executive producer on the upcoming war drama series with Steven Spielberg, based on the book Masters of the Air: America's Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Nazi Germany by Donald L. Miller.

It follows the 100th Bomb Group in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II, a unit that incurred heavy losses during combat and was nicknamed "Bloody Hundredth."

© Getty Images Tom and Rita were joined for the premiere by their sons Chet and Truman

The cast is led by Tom's Elvis co-star and Oscar-nominated Austin Butler, joined by fellow Oscar-nominee Barry Keoghan, and also includes Callum Turner and Anthony Boyle in leading roles.

The two-time Oscar winner is also father to actors Colin, 46, and Elizabeth, 41, Hanks, both of whom he shared with late first wife Samantha Lewes. Chet is also an actor and rapper, while Truman most notably played a younger version of his father's character in the 2022 film A Man Called Otto.

© Getty Images "It's really fun! It's great," Rita described her family affair on the red carpet

Rita gushed to Entertainment Tonight at the LA premiere: "It's really fun! It's great," about being able to attend with her sons, and Tom added: "We get in free tonight, so it's pretty great."

The My Big Fat Greek Wedding actress recalled her experience with the iconic Californian theater, saying: "I remember standing in line to see Star Wars here, the original Star Wars," while the Forrest Gump actor remembered seeing some of his own movies premiere at the same venue.

© Getty Images "Masters of the Air" stars Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, and Austin Butler

"What I like about it is, we're back in the movie theater and not only remembering the nights we were here [for premieres]... but we also remember the [other] times, [like when] I dropped off my son Colin to see Batman by himself here one Saturday afternoon," he added. "So it's our hometown, and this is where we saw the movies."

The actor also gushed about it feeling like "no time has passed" since he worked with Spielberg on the acclaimed war drama Saving Private Ryan back in 1998.

© Getty Images Tom is also a father to son Colin and daughter Elizabeth Hanks

"I got very lucky in that I was able to work with a boss where, at the time, the tools of cinema matched the scope of what we were trying to do," he said. Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV+ on January 26.

