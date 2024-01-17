Aljaz Skorjanec shares adorable video with baby Lyra and wife Janette at family dinner date

Alajz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara couldn't be more in love with their little girl, Lyra Rose, and on Tuesday, the trio were spotted heading out on an adorable dinner date.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, dad Aljaz posted a video of little Lyra sitting on her mother's lap, both of them looking at the menu. She donned a beautiful cream headband adorned with a large bow, and a snuggly white tracksuit covered in red love hearts - so sweet! See the moment in the video below.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec head on sweet date night with baby Lyra

The family-of-three headed out to eat following Janette's rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing live shows. Aljaz and Lyra have accompanied her to rehearsals in London this week but will be leaving for their family home in Cheshire on Thursday when Janette heads into the demanding technical rehearsals for the production.

Little Lyra always causes a stir with fans when the proud parents share photos of their infant. On Saturday Janette shared the sweetest photo showing her firstborn in the most beautiful red white and blue outfit.

© Instagram Lyra looked so precious in her striped dress

"Red, White, & Blue never felt so cute!" penned the professional dancer. It's safe to say bows are a favourite of the little one as she donned another iconic headband, this time in cherry red. She also had white satin bows on her shoes.

Friends and fans went wild for the sweet snap and flooded the comments section with adoring messages. Fellow mother-of-one, Stacey Dooley simply replied with a crying face emoji.

© Instagram Baby Lyra Rose was born at 12.45 pm on 28 July

Dianne Buswell replied: "Stop," alongside two red love heart emojis. One fan commented: "Give that beauty a baguette or croissant immediately [heart eye and love heart emoji] (I know it's a GB flag but I’m getting all the chic French gal vibes)." A second added: "Adorable looks like her mummy."

Janette and Aljaz welcomed Lyra into the world in July last year. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Magazine about their pregnancy news, Aljaz explained: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."