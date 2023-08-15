Aljaz Skorjanec makes candid parenting confession in new video with baby daughter Lyra

Aljaz Skorjanec is a doting father to baby daughter Lyra Rose, and on Monday evening, the former Strictly pro shared a candid parenting confession that will resonate with many.

Over on his Instagram Stories, the 33-year-old dancer posted the sweetest video of his tiny tot wriggling around in a grey marl baby bouncer.

Whilst Lyra's face was hidden in the clip, Aljaz captured his daughter's little feet which were bundled up in Minnie Mouse socks. How cute!

In his caption, the Slovenian-born dancer shared a rare glimpse inside his life as a busy dad. "Just had my coffee… ready for the night ahead," he quipped in his caption, followed by a string of laughing face emojis.

Whilst Aljaz seemingly adores being a father, this isn't the first time he's been incredibly open and honest about the realities of parenting a newborn with his wife, Janette Manrara.

Earlier this month, the father-of-one spoke about his night feeding responsibilities. Addressing his followers on Instagram, he revealed: "I never thought that I would enjoy [staying up], I've stayed up in my life for different reasons, but I never thought I would enjoy staying up and staring at someone sleeping…"

He went on to say: "I'm loving it, I can't wait for her to wake up and change her diaper!"

Meanwhile, at the weekend, Janette explained how Aljaz had a "busy night" with their daughter, hinting that Lyra's night feed was anything but plain-sailing.

"Lyra's asleep right now," Janette said. "She gave Aljaz a busy night last night and me lots of cuddles in the morning, so I think I got the good end of the stick today."

The first-time parents welcomed their bundle of joy on 28th July. They announced their joyous baby news with a precious black-and-white hospital photo which showed Janette and Aljaz proudly beaming for the camera with their tiny tot.

"Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," read the caption, alongside a single red rose emoji.

Janette has also been incredibly frank about her parenting experience thus far. The It Takes Two presenter, who welcomed Lyra into this world via a C-section, was quick to update her followers with a searingly honest update on her recovery.

Alongside a snapshot of herself attempting to ease the pain with a hand-held fan, the TV star wrote: "Fan on my stomach rash, pain in my incision, swollen breast, exhaustion, and wanting more cuddles with Lyra but have to take it slow for recovery…. other than that, we’re all good! [Laughing face emoji].

"Sending love to all first-time parents dealing with new adventures too."

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends flooded the comments section with supportive messages. "This tiredness and pain will pass just try and get through these first few weeks with as much rest between you as you can… it gets easier," one kind follower commented alongside a red love heart emoji.

A second wrote: "I don't think anyone, or anything can really prepare you for parenthood. But you're both doing so well & it's worth every single second," and a third chimed in: "It is overwhelmingly exhausting! You are doing BRILLIANTLY!"