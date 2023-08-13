Strictly star Janette Manrara is currently in a baby bubble with her newborn daughter Lyra Rose, and on Saturday, the It Takes Two presenter shared a precious new update.

Taking to Instagram, the Miami-born dancer, 39, shared a carousel of heart-melting snapshots documenting Lyra's first-time meeting Janette's close friend and former Strictly contestant, Sara Davies.

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares precious video of baby Lyra

Sara, who took to the dancefloor in 2021 with Janette's husband Aljaz Skorjaec, was pictured beaming from ear to ear as she sweetly cradled baby Lyra.

In the images, the tiny tot looked adorable in a candyfloss pink dress and a white headband adorned with a giant bow. Sara, 39, meanwhile, looked picture-perfect in a turquoise dress dotted with hot pink leopard spots.

© Instagram Janette and Aljaz were all smiles

She wore her platinum blonde locks down loose and completed her summer look with a touch of radiant makeup.

Happy couple Janette and Aljaz joined Sara in the snapshots and looked every inch the doting parents as they looked on with pride.

For the special get-together, Janette donned a strappy cappuccino-hued summer dress, whilst Aljaz, 33, looked his usual dapper self in a smart black T-shirt and a pair of dark trousers.

In the caption, Janette penned: "Beautiful afternoon visit from the Davies family today! So happy for Lyra to meet our amazing friends from the north. Grateful to have friends that feel like family."

© Instagram Sara enjoyed a precious moment with baby Lyra

The star's fans and friends were quick to inundate the comments section with heartfelt messages.

"Your friendship is the purest thing, so happy she was able to come and meet Lyra," wrote one, while another gushed: "Oh my goodness isn't she like a little doll [pink heart emoji] So beautiful. And beautiful photos."

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra in July

A third noted: "Thank you for sharing some of your gorgeous baby bubble moments. So lovely to see how happy and loved your gorgeous little family is," and a fourth added: "My goodness... that first shot is so full of love."

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz announced news of their daughter's arrival on 28 July with a touching black-and-white photo from hospital.

Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji. Talking about their pregnancy exclusively with HELLO! Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long."

Since giving birth, Janette has been incredibly open about her birthing experience. Taking to Instagram, the It Takes Two presenter recently posted a snapshot of herself recovering at home on the sofa.

"Fan on my stomach rash, pain in my incision, swollen breast, exhaustion, and wanting more cuddles with Lyra but have to take it slow for recovery… other than that, we're all good," she penned in her caption.

© Instagram Janette gave an update on her recovery

"Sending love to all first-time parents dealing with new adventures too." Janette's followers were quick to send supportive messages, with one writing: "It is overwhelmingly exhausting! You are doing BRILLIANTLY!" while a second noted: "Take it nice and easy please. Enjoy the moments. You're doing an incredible job."