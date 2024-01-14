Janette Manrara leaves fans saying the same thing with adorable new picture of baby Lyra

Former Strictly star Janette Manrara has shared an adorable snapshot of her baby daughter Lyra Rose wearing a tricolour outfit - and it might be her sweetest picture yet.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Janette, 40, posted a snapshot of her baby daughter rocking a sweet nautical striped dress in shades of white and navy.

© Instagram Lyra looked so precious in her striped dress

The tiny tot looked so adorable wearing an oversized scarlet bow, ribbed cream tights and a pair of white patent shoes fastened with large white bows.

Gushing over her baby girl, Janette wrote in her caption: "Red, white, & blue never felt so cute!"

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra back in July

In the comments section, Janette's fans were quick to highlight Lyra’s striking resemblance to her famous mother.

Proving that the apple never falls far from the tree, one follower wrote: "Adorable, looks like her mummy", while another chimed in: "Omg this baby girl is the cutest. So much like her mumma. You dress her so beautifully."

A third remarked: 'Spitting image of her mummy" and a fourth added: "Beautiful, looks like her mummy" followed by a pink heart emoji.

© Shutterstock The couple tied the knot in 2017

Janette shares Lyra with her husband, Aljaz Sjorjanec, 33. The lovebirds welcomed their tiny tot into the world in July after preparing “mentally and physically” for IVF. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Magazine about their pregnancy news, Aljaz explained: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Since Lyra Rose's arrival, Aljaz and Janette have been incredibly open about their journey as first-time parents. In a candid chat, Aljaz recently told us: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment.

"Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."

© Getty Images Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez live in nearby Manchester

The happy couple are raising their growing family in a beautiful family home in Cheshire where they recently moved after living together in London. Not only does the north remind the couple of Aljaz’s native Slovenia, their new pad also appears to be the perfect place to put down roots in light of their proximity to fellow Strictly stars Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Janette Manrara shares sweet glimpse inside baby Lyra's nursery

"It will be so nice to have Uncle Gorka and Auntie Gemma nearby," Janette revealed in an exclusive interview.