Princess Charlene reveals big difference between twins Jacques and Gabriella

Princess Charlene of Monaco has revealed her two children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are growing into very different characters.

When asked about her eight-year-old twins, whom she shares with her husband Prince Albert, she told Monaco-Matin that they have their own unique characteristics, describing her daughter as "spontaneous" and "confident" while her son is more reserved.

© Eric Mathon / Prince Palace Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques are now in different classes at school

"Gabriella is pretty spontaneous, she’s quite confident. I think it’s the difference between boys and girls at that age, when girls are perhaps more expressive. They complement each other in a way and are learning about their new environment. But they’re still young and are changing day by day," said the mother-of-two.

Charlene also revealed they are both taking after their parents with an interest in sport, but they prefer different activities. While both are "very confident in the water" like their Olympic swimmer mother, she added: "Gabriella has a passion for hip-hop dancing. Jacques practises taekwondo… I don’t want to push them into training intensely for a sport."

© Getty Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella reportedly have very different personalities and interests

The Monaco royal kids are experiencing a "big change" at school this year, as it marks the first time they have been placed in separate classes.

"It’s the first time Jacques and Gabriella won’t be in the same class. It’s a big step for them, and it feels right.

"Like any other pupil going back to school, they had a lot of questions: about their new classmates, their teachers, what they were going to wear on their first day. They did still ask me when their next holiday would be, though!"

When were Princess Charlene's twins born?

© Getty The Monégasque royals welcomed their two children in 2014

On 10 December 2014, Charlene welcomed twins via Caesarean with her husband Albert at her side.

Grace Kelly's son Prince Albert chose not to find out the sex of the twins beforehand, saying he loved the "pleasant surprise."

WATCH: Princess Charlene shares sweet birthday tribute to twin Jacques and Gabriella

"The princess probably knows but she is playing the game. She is keeping the secret as I asked her to," he told Monaco Matin. "You know, one doesn't often have the opportunity to have such pleasant surprises in life, that is why I prefer not to know the babies' gender before the birth."

New mum Charlene was equally as besotted with her children, telling Paris Match: "Watching them grow is wonderful. It changes lives forever." She added: "They are beautiful, adorable, I'm crazy in love with them."

She has since commented on their responsibilities in the royal family and revealed she and Albert are doing what they can to prepare them for their future roles. "Jacques and Gabriella were born with responsibilities and duties. They are still children, but they are beginning to understand their roles. With my husband, when we are due to go to an event, we explain to them what the event is, what the ceremony is,” said the Princess to Monaco Tribune.

